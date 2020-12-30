Dukes crown four champions at Fillmore Central

GENEVA-The York Dukes placed 11 wrestlers in 14 contested weight classes, including four individual champions as they put up 206.5 points to second place Fillmore Central’s 177 at the Fillmore Central Holiday Invite on Wednesday.
York had six wrestlers fighting for gold in the finals as Class B No. 5 rated Thomas Ivey at 126 pounds ran his record to 10-0 as he defeated the Panthers Alex Schademann, who was a state qualifier in 2020, 6-2 in the final.
In the 132 pound final, Kaleb Eliker (13-1) defeated Lane Barton of Meridian by technical fall 18-2 to claim his medal. Eliker had won his first two matches with pins at 38 seconds over Garron Bragg of Louisville and in 1minute, 49 seconds over Max Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann.
The brother combination of Kobe Lyons (13-0) at 170 and Kaden Lyons (11-2) at 182 added the final two golds to the Dukes harvest on Wednesday.
Kobe, the No. 1 rated grappler at 170 pounds according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association scored 26 points for the Dukes as he posted pins over Tristin Coates of Oakland-Craig and Jason Burch of Weeping Water.
Lyons defeated Twin River’s Jaxson Jones in the final who came in as the No. 5 rated wrestler in Class C.
Kaleb, who is the No. 5 rated wrestler in his weight class, defeated Louisville’s Jake Wood (1:06); Trent Moudry of Bishop Neumann in 1:48 and in the finals he put Kaleb Senff’s shoulders to the matt in two-minutes and 29 seconds.
York’s Nate Streeter-Myers (7-7) was a winner by pin in 1:25 over Superior’s Aaron Allgood and he earned his shot at the 138 pound championship when he defeated Fillmore Central’s Connor Nun in 5:32.
In the championship, Myers ran into Neumann’s Seth Fairbanks (14-1) and No. 3 ranked and he dropped an 8-3 decision to the Cavalier.
The Duke’s other shot at first place came at 160 pounds where freshman Seth Erickson (7-3) won his first two matches over Bishop Neumann’s Thomas Vrana and Mason Tenski of Twin River.
The championship pitted Erickson against East Butler’s Trevin Brecka, the No. 3 ranked grappler in Class D and Brecka scored the pin in 2:59.
Third place efforts went to Chase Cotton at 195; Morgan Collingham at 220 and Kadence Velde at 285.
Fourth places were turned in by Hudson Holoch at 106 and Jesus Rodriguez at 120.
The Dukes were scheduled to compete next weekend at the two-day High Plains Invite in Columbus, but the event has been canceled.
The next action for the Dukes will be Thursday, January 14 when they host both Milford and Cross County with action getting underway at 5:30 p.m.
Fillmore Central
The Panthers sent four wrestlers to the finals on Wednesday, but the only gold medal performance went to 285 pounder Connor Asche.