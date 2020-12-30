Dukes crown four champions at Fillmore Central

GENEVA-The York Dukes placed 11 wrestlers in 14 contested weight classes, including four individual champions as they put up 206.5 points to second place Fillmore Central’s 177 at the Fillmore Central Holiday Invite on Wednesday.

York had six wrestlers fighting for gold in the finals as Class B No. 5 rated Thomas Ivey at 126 pounds ran his record to 10-0 as he defeated the Panthers Alex Schademann, who was a state qualifier in 2020, 6-2 in the final.

In the 132 pound final, Kaleb Eliker (13-1) defeated Lane Barton of Meridian by technical fall 18-2 to claim his medal. Eliker had won his first two matches with pins at 38 seconds over Garron Bragg of Louisville and in 1minute, 49 seconds over Max Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann.

The brother combination of Kobe Lyons (13-0) at 170 and Kaden Lyons (11-2) at 182 added the final two golds to the Dukes harvest on Wednesday.

Kobe, the No. 1 rated grappler at 170 pounds according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association scored 26 points for the Dukes as he posted pins over Tristin Coates of Oakland-Craig and Jason Burch of Weeping Water.

Lyons defeated Twin River’s Jaxson Jones in the final who came in as the No. 5 rated wrestler in Class C.