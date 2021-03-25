Duke tennis girls finally get out after ‘em

GRAND ISLAND – Host Grand Island Central Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran escaped the Dukes of girls tennis Thursday afternoon, but even that could not stifle enthusiasm.

It was smiles all around for coach and team just for the ability to finally get out on the court and go.

The Crusaders landed first with 19 points to 19 for Lincoln Christian, assigned the runner-up slot. Coach Josh Miller’s Dukes were solid in third with 13. Waverly scored seven and the green-clad Wolverines two.

“We are so excited to be back on the court after such a long layoff,” said Miller. “Our doubles teams rolled in with quite a bit of confidence and went 7-1 on the day. Addison Legg and Meaghan Rowe finished first in the No. 2 doubles division in their first-ever varsity meet.

“Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach had a solid day and made a nice run at Lincoln Christian before falling in a close match to take second place,” he added. “Ellie Peterson and Hallie Newman were very competitive in the singles division with both notching their first varsity win.”

In the longer view, Miller said, “We have busy week next week after some postponements this week, so (today, Friday) will be key to preparing ourselves for a better stretch of tennis.”

After the Dukes travel Monday to St. Paul, the Bulldog girls of Lincoln Christian visit York on Tuesday at 4 p.m.