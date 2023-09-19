YORK - The York boys tennis team was back in action Monday as they hosted Lincoln Christian in dual action at York High School. Unfortunately for the Dukes, it was the visitors who walked away with the win by an 8-1 margin.

"Lincoln Christian has a 12 deep varsity roster with several very talented players so all credit and respect to them and their coaches," York head coach Matt Fike said. "That said, we made way too many unforced errors and we struggled with consistency all day. That combination adds up to a tough day."

York could not get a point on the board in doubles play as Lincoln Christian swept each of the three matches. Collin Kotschwar and Kaden Heiden put up a spirited fight at lead doubles, but in the end their efforts were not quite enough as CJ Cuciti and Brady Watson fended them off in a tiebreak 9-8 (7-5).

John Hartley and Eli Nething were also competitive in their match at No. 2 doubles but fell to Andrew Penrod and Ben Moss 8-4, while Wyatt Gartner and Peter Dallmann dropped an 8-1 decision to Max Fredstrom and Alex Calfee at third doubles.

Lincoln Christian sustained their doubles momentum in the singles matches, as Fredstrom and Calfee defeated Gartner and Dallmann by identical 8-1 margins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.

The Dukes' Danny Burgess got the nod at third singles but fell to Grant Dehaan in an 8-0 shutout and Heiden lost to Moss 8-2 at No. 5 singles.

In No. 6 singles, Kotschwar gave Penrod a battle but fell a little shy in an 8-6 defeat.

However, York was able to avoid the sweep thanks to Hartley's performance at No. 4 singles, where he took down Cuciti in a hard-fought match 9-7.

"Our guys competed hard and John was a grinder at fourth singles to get us a point," Fike said. "Kaden and Collin's doubles match was a great one that could have gone our way with a couple more good bounces our way."

York will return to the courts later this week, when the Dukes hit the road to tackle the field at the Waverly invite at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday morning.