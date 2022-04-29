Duke girls third at Hastings tennis invite

HASTINGS – The York Dukes hit the tennis courts Thursday, taking on the 10-team field at the Hastings Invite. Strong performances from sophomore Ellie Peterson in lead singles and juniors Tina Hallisey and Regin Dunham at No. 2 doubles fueled the Dukes to a third-place finish with 38 points.

GICC took home the team title with 56 points and Kearney Catholic finished runner-up with 47.

“We got off to a slow start in a couple of divisions but finished the day on a high note,” Dukes head coach Josh Miller said.

Peterson continued her fast start to her sophomore season at first singles with a 4-0 performance in pool play on Thursday, picking up victories against Holdrege, Norris, Hastings St. Cecilia and Adams Central before falling to Kearney Catholic in the championship match. She improved her record to 13-4 on the year and scored 18 points for York with the runner-up finish.

Hallisey and Dunham went 3-1 in pool play in No. 2 doubles, defeating Norris, Adams Central and Holdrege but falling to Lexington.

The junior duo then closed out the day by toppling Kearney Catholic 8-5 to take third place. They improved their season record to 13-4.

At lead doubles, Mayah Colle and Lily Nuss started off slowly with losses in their first two matches against Adams Central and Norris.

However, the juniors rebounded by taking down Holdrege and Lexington to close pool play before beating Hastings in the seventh-place match.

Senior Hallie Newman dropped her first three matches in No. 2 singles but finished the day on the right foot, handling Holdrege in her final pool play match before beating Wilber-Clatonia to claim seventh place.

“All in all it was a positive day and I think our players figured out a couple of things that are holding us back,” Miller said. “Next week is a busy one so the next couple practices are key to preparing us for a big jump in competition.”