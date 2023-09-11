AURORA – The Aurora cross country invite featured three teams rated in their respective classes.

The York Dukes, who came in as the No. 3 team in Class B, took three of the top four places and won the team title over Hastings by 22 points at Poco Creek Golf Course.

York senior Kassidy Stuckey won her fourth consecutive Aurora invite title with a time of 18:45.84, over a minute ahead of Seward’s Tessa Green who crossed the line at 19:55.90.

Stuckey talked about the team’s performance after her win.

“Today was a great day to race. Despite the heat, we all ran really well. We have a strong team this year and are getting better every day. It is so exciting to see the improvement in each athlete from week to week,” Stuckey said. “I can't wait to see what the rest of the season holds.”

In third place was York freshman Annah Perdue with a time of 20:39.29 and right behind her was Duke sophomore Naomi Renner with a clocking of 20:45.16

Both girls talked about the race.

“I am so thankful for my team that they have pushed me so hard to get here,” Perdue commented. “We are all so excited to take first place and will continue to work hard and keep pushing each other.”

“I am proud of how our team worked together in the race today,” stated Renner. “The girls encouraged each other to persevere and we were so excited to take home first place!”

The final York score came from senior Emory Conrad who crossed the finish line in 12th place with a 21:47.99.

Two more York girls also medaled as Emma Snider was 13th (22:15.40) and Ryleigh Wight ended 14th with a time of 22:23.71.

“Our girls were impressive winning the meet against some really good teams. The girls placed three in the top four and six in the top 14,” said York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Our girls scored only 20 points and won the meet by 22 points against some really good teams. Hastings and Aurora are both really good teams. Both scored 42 points. Aurora is ranked second in Class C right now. Grand Island Northwest is ranked 9th in Class B. Putting three runners in front of those teams' number one runner and six girls near or ahead their second or third girls was a pleasant surprise.”

The York boys did not have a medalist as they were sixth in the seven-team field. The Dukes scored 121 points, first went to Hastings with 26 and the runner-up was Northwest with 38.

The winner of the race was Hastings’ Austin Carrera with a time of 16:27.71. Northwest’s Ethan Smith was second just 14 seconds off Carrera’s pace.

York was led by sophomore Carter Jacobsen who placed 16th with a time of 18:49.21.

“I'm very proud of how my team and I performed today,” said Jacobsen. “I'm excited to see what the rest of the season brings and how far we can go. “

Rounding out the York scoring was, junior Sergio Rodriguez in 24th (19:21.09); senior Weston Piper was 39th (20:14.36) and sophomore Isaiah Kreifels was 42nd with a time of 20:28.45.

“I was really happy with everyone performance today and how well they have prepared so far this season,” added Rasmussen. “We had some great performances from several runners today.”

York will be back in action on Friday, September 15 at the Waverly invite scheduled for 2 p.m.