YORK - The York Dolphins swim team hosted their annual meet Saturday at the Aquatic Center in York

Of the 102 swimmers that competed at the meet, 75 of them were from York.

The remaining schedule for the Dolphins as the season winds down will be a trip to Seward on June 24 and Crete on July 1.

Teams competing at the meet included: Seward (SSC), Fairbury (FBY), Crete Riptide, Beatrice (BARR), Clay Center, KS (CCK), Concordia, KS (CST) and Wilber.

York Dolphin Swim Meet results

(Results includes winner of the event and Dolphin swimmers in top six.)

Girls 9-10 50Y Free: Janessa Bergsten, 10, CCK, 39.54; Joanna Montgomery, 10 - 4th, 42.17

Boys 8U 50Y Free: Mason Meyer, 8, SSC, 49.04; Ryker Davidson, 8 - 4th, 1:06.77

Boys 9-10 50Y Free: Riggs Brueggemann, 10, Wilber, 39.25; Wilson Ragoss, 9 - 2nd, 40.39; Jonah Wagner, 9 - 3rd, 40.53; Ethan Davidson, 10 - 6th, 48.68

Girls 11-12 50Y Free: Tenley Snavely, 12, CST, 33.75; Rylie Lopez, 11 - 3rd, 35.86

Girls 13-14 50Y Free: Sophia Meints, 14, FBY, 28.78; Sydney Jacobson, 13 - 6th, 32.83

Girls 15+ 50Y Free: Diamond Thompson, 16, Wilber, 29.75; Katlyn Krausnick, 15 - 2nd, 30.89; Eloise Casper, 18 - 3rd, 33.67; Lexey Abell, 16- 5th, 34.31; Calley Abell, 15- 6th, 36.33

Boys 11-12 50Y Free: Will Crutcher, 12, CCK, 33.31; Isaiah Wagner, 11 - 4th, 39.64; Teagen Hoffman, 11 - 6th, 42.19

Boys 13-14 50Y Free: Reid Novotny, 13, BARR, 25.53; Mason Johnston, 13 - 3rd, 28.73; Carter Heath, 14 - 5th, 31.49

Girls 8U 100Y Medley Relay: SSC, 2:12.82; Hayden Brink, 7; Tori Kaliff, 6; Shiloh Carver, 6; Brixtyn McKinney, 7 - 3rd, 3:27.42

Mixed 8U 100Y Medley Relay: Quinn Luethje, 7; Riley Kaliff, 8; Ryker Davidson, 8 - 1st, 2:11.33; Bre Hoffman, 7; Weston Davis, 8; Sawyer Mundt, 8; Eloise Kavan, 7 - 3rd, 3:07.48

Girls 9-10 100Y Medley Relay: Harper Luethje, 10; Emma Lopez, 10; Kaylii Miller, 10; Joanna Montgomery, 10 - 1st,

Mixed 9-10 100Y Medley Relay: Jonah Wagner, 9; Ethan Davidson, 10; Warren Bushnell, 10; Wilson Ragoss, 9 - 1st, 1:34.43

Mixed 11-12 200Y Medley Relay: Crete Riptide, 3:01.45; Jax Connely, 11; Isaiah Wagner, 11; Graham Stahr, 11; Teagen Hoffman, 11 - 4th 3:45.88

Girls 13-14 200Y Medley Relay: SSC, 2:45.73; Hannah Kreifels, 13; Cora Becker, 14; Ella Escher, 13; Addison Meers, 13 - 3rd, 3:26.50

Mixed 13-14 200Y Medley Relay: Crete Riptide, 2:27.45; Carter Heath, 14; Connor Krausnick, 13; Mason Johnston, 13; Gage Stahr, 14 - 2nd, 2:32.46

Girls 15+ 200Y Medley Relay: BARR, 2:21.08; Lexey Abell, 16; Melah Stodieck, 14; Lainey Abell, 14; Eloise Casper, 18 - 2nd, 2:36.28; Sophia Becker, 15; Alexis Davis, 15; Sydney Jacobson, 13; Katlyn Krausnick, 15 - 3rd, 2:47.65

Mixed 15+ Medley Relay: BARR, 2:25.86; Calley Abell, 15; Raima Kreifels, 17; Ethan Montgomery, 17 - 5th, 3:10.46

Girls 6U 25Y Fly: Shiloh Carver, 6- 1st, 43.72

Girls 9-10 25Y Fly: Imogen Demanette, 10, CST, 24.51; Harper Luethje, 10 - 4th, 29.04; Holly Krausnick, 10 - 5th, 29.91

Boys 7-8 25Y Fly: Rook Pavlish, 7, Riptide, 32.26; Sawyer Mundt, 8 - 3rd, 46.96

Boys 9-10 25 Fly: Miles Erwin, 9, SSC 27.39; Ethan Davidson, 10 - 2nd, 27.72

Girls 13-14 50Y Fly: Emma Clevette, 13, Riptide, 38.54; Lainey Abell, 14 - 2nd, 38.70

Girls 15+ 50Y Fly: Brooke Given, 15, BARR, 33.54; Eloise Casper, 18 - 3rd, 41.74

Boys 13-14 50Y Fly: Ames Given, 13, BARR, 31.96; Mason Johnston, 13 - 2nd, 32.00; Connor Krausnick, 13 - 3rd, 43.54

Boys 15+ 50Y Fly: Steve Enriquez, 17, Riptide, 34.01; Ethan Montgomery, 17 - 3rd, 50.60

Girls 6U 25Y Back: Livia Hienrichs, 6, FBY, 34.83; Tori Kaliff, 6 - 2nd, 39.39

Girls 7-8 25Y Back: Quinn Luethje, 7 - 1st, 27.00; Riley Kaliff, 8 - 3rd, 27.94

Girls 9-10 25Y Back: Mila Pieper, 10, BARR, 23.89; Colby Johnson, 9 - 2nd, 24.65; Kaylii Miller, 10 - 3rd, 24.82; Odelia Pieper, 9 - 4th, 24.99

Boys 9-10 25Y Back: Ethan Davidson, 10 - 1st, 21.87

Girls 11-12 50Y Back: Courtney Slater, 12, Riptide, 44.80; Haley Teichmeier, 11- 5th, 56.38

Girls 13-14 50Y Back: Gabi Lang, 14, CST, 35.31; Melah Stodieck, 14 - 3rd, 44.27; Bridget Kavan, 13 - 5th, 45.41 TIED with Seward swimmer

Girls 15+ 50Y Back: Rilyn Luebbe, 16, SSC, 37.31; Sophia Becker, 15- 4th, 46.15; Alexis Davis, 15 - 5th, 46.58; Calley Abell, 15 - 6th, 49.20

Boys 11-12 50Y Back: James Quinn, 12, Riptide, 41.05; Graham Stahr, 11 - 5th, 52.48

Boys 9-10 25Y Breast: Nathan Hesser, 10, Riptide, 51.11; Sawyer Brink, 9 - 5th, 1:45.35

Boys 13-14 100Y Back: Reid Novotny, 13, BARR, 1:11.00; Gage Stahr, 14 - 3rd, 1:41.25

Girls 6U 25Y Breast: Shiloh Carver, 6 - 1st, 51.69; Tori Kaliff, 6 - 2nd, 1:01.13

Girls 7-8 25Y Breast: Riley Kaliff, 8 - 1st, 29.50; Quinn Luethje, 7 - 4th, 35.96

Girls 9-10 25Y Breast: Cora Garlow, 10, CST, 25.51; Odelia Pieper, 9 - 2nd, 26.53; Emma Lopez, 10 - 3rd, 27.64; Kaylii Miller, 10 - 4th, 29.15; Eden Schroetlin, 10 - 6th, 31.10

Boys 7-8 25Y Breast: Charles Koll, 8, Wilber, 28.35; Sawyer Mundt, 8 - 6th, 42.09

Boys 9-10 25Y Breast: Ethan Orozco, 10, Wilber, 27.52; Warren Bushnell, 10 - 2nd, 28.07; Jonah Wagner, 9 - 3rd, 29.95

Girls 13-14 50Y Breast: Ella Escher, 13- 1st, 42.75; Sydney Jacobson, 13 - 5th, 46.22

Girls 15+ 50Y Breast: Tessa Christensen, 18, CST, 45.25; Alexa Davis, 15 - 2nd, 45.68; Sophia Becker, 15 - 3rd, 45.81; Katlyn Krausnick, 15 - 5th, 47.68

Boys 11-12 50Y Breast: Liam Havlat, 12, Riptide, 49.35; Isaiah Wagner, 11 - 2nd, 52.17; Jax Connely, 11- 3rd, 53.75

Boys 13-14 50Y Breast: Coleman Slater, 14, Riptide, 41.89; Carter Heath, 14, 3rd, 42.52; Connor Krausnick, 13 - 4th, 44.32

Girls 9-10 50Y Breast: Janessa Bergsten, 10, CCK, 58.22; Joanna Montgomery, 10 - 2nd, 59.16; Holly Krausnick, 10 - 6th, 1:03.62

Boys 9-10 50Y Breast: Riggs Brueggemann, 10 Wilber, 51.32; Warren Bushnell, 10 - 3rd, 1:04.93

Girls 13-14 100Y Breast: Izzy Scheele, 14, BARR, 1:24.34; Melah Stodieck, 14 - 4th, 1:33.72

Girls 15+ 100Y Breast: Grace Clevette, 15, Riptide, 1:33.29; Eloise Casper, 18 - 4th, 1:43.54

Boys 13-14 100Y BreastL Connor Krausnick, 13 - 1st, 1:36.24; Gage Stahr, 14 - 2nd, 1:42.15

Girls 6U 25Y Free: Rory Sipe, 6, CST, 35.13; Shiloh Carver, 6 - 3rd, 36.33; Tori Kaliff, 6 - 4th, 45.10

Girls 7-8 25Y Free: Kyndal Johnson, 8, CST, 23.31; Riley Kaliff, 8 - 2nd, 23.31; Bre Hoffman, 7 - 3rd, 25.56; Quinn Luethje, 7 - 4th, 28.19

Girls 9-10 25Y Free: Cora Garlow, 10, CST, 18.44; Eden Schroetlin, 10 - 6th, 22.02

Boys 7-8 25Y Free: Blake Bergsten, 8, CCK, 20.70; Ryker Davidson, 8 - 6th, 28.52

Boys 9-10 25Y Free: Miles Erwin, 9, SSC, 17.43; Jonah Wagner, 9 - 2nd, 18.72; Wilson Ragoss, 9 - 3rd, 19.03

Girls 11-12 100Y Free: Adelyn Luebbe, 12, SSC, 1:23.85; Rylie Lopez, 11 - 3rd, 1:28.58

Girls 13-14 100Y Free: Trinity McWhorter, 14, CST, 1:15.52; Sydney Jacobson, 13 - 2nd, 1:19.44; Ella Escher, 13- 3rd, 1:26.76; Cora Becker, 14 - 4th, 1:35.69; Lainey Abell, 14 - 5th, 1:39.59

Girls 15+ 100Y Free: Brooke Given, 15, BARR, 1:08.07; Katlyn Krausnick, 15 - 3rd, 1:15.53

Boys 13-14 100Y Free: James Given, 13, BARR, 1:03.52; Luke Holthe, 14 - 2nd, 1:21.15; Isaiah Kreifels, 14 - 3rd, 1:29.75; John Lehman, 13 - 5th, 1:46.74

Boys 15+ 100Y Free: Sean Carrera, 16, BARR, 1:00.45; Ethan Montgomery, 17 - 4th, 1:23.10

Girls 9-10 100Y IM: Janessa Bergsten, 10, CCK, 1:57.63; Joanna Montgomery, 10- 3rd, 2:03.30; Harper Luethje, 10 - 6th, 2:17.36

Girls 11-12 100Y I.M.: Courtney Slater, 12, Riptide, 1:33.92; Karley Christian, 12 - 6th, 2:07.95

Boys 13-14 200Y IM; Mason Johnston, 13 - 1st, 2:56.65; Carter Heath, 14 - 2nd, 3:29.89

Girls 8U 100Y Free Relay: Fairbury, 1:54.32; Riley Kaliff, 8; Ava Jacobson, 7; Bre Hoffman, 7; Quinn Luethje, 7 - 2nd, 2:03.90

Mixed 8U 100Y Free Relay: SSC, 1:51.88; Ryker Davidson, 8; Sawyer Mundt, 8; Weston Davis, 8; Josiah Escher, 8 - 3rd, 2:18.53; Ryker Miller, 8; Peter Adams, 7; Micah Escher, 7; Ryker Hoffman, 7 - 6th, 3:18.82

Girls 9-10 100Y Free Relay: CST, 1:26.70; Emma Lopez, 10; Emry Hoffman, 9; Odelia Pieper, 9; Kaylii Miller, 10 - 3rd, 1:47.42; Maiya Montgomery, 9; Colby Johnson, 9; Sophie Staehr, 10; Eden Schroetlin, 10 - 4th, 1:50.61

Mixed 9-10 100Y Free Relay: CST, 1:27.77; Wilson Ragoss, 9; Jonah Wagner, 9; Ethan Davidson, 10; Ava Jacobson, 7 - 2nd, 1:37.74; Caleb Lehman, 9; Colby Johnson, 9; Sawyer Brink, 9; Theo Kavan, 9 - 4th, 1:49.74; Warren Bushnell, 10; Levi Heath, 9; Ethan Fago, 9 - 6th

Girls 9-10 200Y Free Relay: Fairbury, 3:23.46; Harper Luethje, 10; Axah Wiley, 10; Holly Krausnick, 10; Joanna Montgomery, 10 - 2nd, 3:30.88

Girls 11-12 200Y Free Relay: CST, 2:46.18; Rylie Lopez, 11; Karley Christian, 12; Keana Rivera, 11 - 3rd, 2:55.32

Mixed 11-12 200Y Free Relay: Riptide, 2:40.94; Haley Teichmeier, 11; Braxton Wiley, 12; Graham Stahr, 11; Isaiah Wagner, 11 - 4th, 3:05.51; Jax Connely, 11; Tre Meers, 11; Teagen Hoffman, 11 - 5th, 3:18.93

Girls 13-14 200Y Free Relay: CST, 2:12.52; Lainey Abell, 14; Sydney Jacobson, 13; Ella Escher, 13; Melah Stodieck, 14 - 3rd, 2:21.43; Hannah Kreifels, 13; Addison Meers, 13; Kynlee Moorman, 13; Cora Becker, 14 - 6th, 3:43.53

Mixed 13-14 200Y Free Relay: Riptide, 2:13.94; Connor Krausnick, 13; John Lehman, 13; Isaiah Kreifels, 14; Gage Stahr, 14 - 3rd, 2:41.57

Girls 15+ 200Y Free Relay: BARR, 2:03.42; Lexey Abell, 16; Eloise Casper, 18; Katlyn Krausnick, 15 - 2nd, 2:16.92; Alexis Davis, 15; Raima Kreifels, 17; Sophia Becker, 15; Calley Abell, 15 - 4th, 2:24.65

Mixed 15+ 200Y Free Relay: Riptide, 2:03.46; Carter Heath, 14; Ethan Montgomery, 17; Luke Holthe, 14; Mason Johnston, 14 - 3rd, 2:13.47

Concordia, KS Meet - June 10

Girls 8U 50Y Free: Stella Havlat, 8, Riptide, 59.98; Quinn Luethje, 7 - 2nd, 1:12.12

Girls 9-10 50Y Free: Janessa Bergsten, 10, CCK, 44.61; Joanna Montgomery, 10 - 5th, 50.99

Boys 8U 50Y Free: Meyer Gibson, 8, CCK, 52.22; Ryker Hoffman, 7 - 4th, 1:45.36; Weston Davis, 8 - 5th, 2:09.62

Boys 9-10 50Y Free: Herschel Hutchinson, 9, CST, 46.07; Jonah Wagner, 9 - 2nd, 47.06; Liam Escher, 10 - 3rd, 47.91

Girls 13-14 50Y Free: Izzy Scheele, 14, BARR, 31.64; Melah Stodieck, 14 - 5th, 36.72

Girls 15+ 50Y Free: Diamond Thompson, 16, Wilber, 34.11; Eloise Casper, 18 - 4th, 38.45

Boys 13-14 50Y Free: Reid Novotny, 13, BARR, 27.96; Gage Stahr, 14- 5th, 40.29

Girls 8U 100Y Medley Relay: York, 1st 2:50.96; York, 5th 6:30.24

Mixed 9-10 100Y Medley Relay: York, 2nd 2:09.21

Girls 13-14 200Y Medley Relay: York, 5th 3:45.20

Mixed 13-14 200Y Medley Relay: York, 1st 2:59.60

Girls 15+ 200Y Medley Relay: York, 1st 3:17.56

Girls 7-8 25Y Fly: Kyndal Johnson, 8, CST, 35.30; Abigail Backhus, 7- 2nd 40.70; Quinn Luethje, 7 - 1:08.56

Boys 7-8 25Y Fly: Josiah Escher, 8 - 1st, 32.72; Ryker Hoffman, 7 - 2nd, 49.47; Peter Adams, 7 - 4th, 1:20.29

Boys 9-10 25 Fly: Charles Wake, 10, SSC, 32.21; Warren Bushnell, 10 - 5th, 58.61

Girls 13-14 50Y Fly: Emma Clevette, 13, Riptide, 44.69; Ella Escher, 13 - 4th, 54.28

Girls 15+ 50Y Fly: Rilyn Luebbe, 16, SSC, 42.09; Eloise Casper, 18 - 2nd, 49.74

Boys 13-14 50Y Fly: Noah Gibson, 14, CCK, 55.64; Luke Holthe, 14 - 3rd, 52.52; Carter Heath, 14 - 4th, 52.63

Boys 13-14 100Y Fly: James Given, 13, BARR, 1:28.82; Mason Johnston, 13 - 2nd, 1:43.62

Girls 7-8 25Y Back: Quinn Leuthje, 7 - 1st, 34.27

Boys 7-8 25Y Back: Myer Gibson, 8, CCK, 28.01; Josiah Escher, 8 - 2nd, 29.79

Boys 9-10 25Y Back: Charles Wake, 10, SSC, 26.33; Liam Escher, 10 - 5th, 30.71

Girls 15+ 50Y Back: Diamond Thompson, 16. Wilber, 41.35; Sophia Becker, 15 - 3rd, 51.19; Alexis Davis, 15 - 5th, 57.56

Boys 13-14 50Y Back: Christopher Eberhardt, 14, Riptide, 46.72; Luke Holthe, 14 - 2nd, 49.43

Girls 9-10 50Y Back: Amaurice Henning, 9, BARR, 55.09; Harper Luethje, 9 - 4th, 1:06.77

Girls 13-14 50Y Breast: Emma Faltin, 14, Riptide, 52.17; Cora Becker, 14 - 5th, 56.84

Girls 15+ 50Y Breast: Rilyn Luebbe, 16, SSC, 51.72; Alexa Davis, 15 - 3rd, 52.34

Boys 11-12 50Y Breast: Callen Burr, 12, CCK, 53.87; Graham Stahr, 11 - 6th, 1:09.16

Boys 13-14 50Y Breast: Noah Gibson, 14, CCK, 42.66; Gage Stahr, 14 - 3rd, 52.81; Mason Johnston, 13 - 4th, 53.34; Carter Heath, 14, 6th - 55.16

Girls 9-10 50Y Breast: Michaela Sanneman, 9, CCK, 1:04.72; Joanna Montgomery, 10 - 3rd, 1:08.79

Girls 13-14 100Y Breast: Sophia Meints, 14, Fairbury, 1:40.03; Melah Stodieck, 14 - 2nd, 1:43.85; Ella Escher, 13 - 5th, 1:47.58

Girls 15+ 100Y Breast: Grace Clevette, 15, Riptide, 1:45.66; Eloise Casper, 18 - 2nd, 1:58.97; Sophia Becker, 15 - 3rd, 2:02.51

Boys 7-8 25Y Free: Joshiah Escher, 8 - 1st, 26.08; Weston Davis, 8 - 6th, 37.36

Boys 9-10 25Y Free: Liam Escher, 10 - 1st, 20.03; Jonah Wagner, 9 - 2nd, 21.19

Girls 13-14 100Y Free: Sophia Meints, 14, Fairbury, 1:17.85; Melah Stodieck, 14 - 2nd, 1:27.92; Cora Becker, 14 - 6th, 1:59.65

Boys 11-12 100Y Free: Samuel Hesser, 12, Riptide, 1:48.26; Graham Stahr, 11 - 2nd, 1:59.10

Boys 13-14 100Y Free: Reid Novotny, 13, BARR, 1:02.60; Mason Johnston, 13, 3rd, 1:18.39; Carter Heath, 14 - 5th, 1:32.00; Gage Stahr, 14 - 6th, 1:35.30

Girls 9-10 100Y IM: Amaurice Henning, 9, BARR, 2:11.09; Joanna Montgomery, 10 - 4th, 2:21.06

Girls 11-12 100Y I.M.: Courtney Slater, 12, Riptide, 1:46.34; Karley Christian, 12 - 6th, 2:20.95

Mixed 8U 100Y Free Relay: York, 2nd 2:13.22

Girls 9-10 100Y Free Relay: CST, 1:30.57; York, 4th 2:00.17

Mixed 9-10 100Y Free Relay: York, 1st 1:37.01

Girls 13-14 200Y Free Relay: CST, 2:30.54; York, 6th 3:25.67

Mixed 13-14 200Y Free Relay: York, 1st 2:33.04

Girls 15+ 200Y Free Relay: York, 1st 2:39.52