NOTE: This is the eighth of 10 installments recognizing each of the five finalists for the York News-Times Male and Female Athletes of the Year. One installment for each of the five boys and five girls finalists will run daily for the next two weeks, with the presentation of the Athlete of the Year awards set to occur later in June.

STROMSBURG – Every successful team needs a “glue guy,” somebody who isn’t afraid to get scrappy and make the plays needed to win ballgames – even if it doesn’t necessarily always show up in the box score.

This year, Alex Noyd was exactly that for Cross County. The junior used a blue-collar approach, favoring substance over style, but it worked as he put up a productive season in the trenches on the gridiron and helped the Cougars reach the district finals in basketball. He also proved a reliable presence in the throwing events during track season.

The offensive line is not the most glamorous position in football, but it is vitally important nonetheless, and Noyd fulfilled his role to a ‘T’ during the fall, earning one of three offensive lineman spots on the Omaha World Herald’s Class D-1 all-state first-team offense.

He also thrived defensively, racking up 115 tackles for the Cougars from his linebacker spot; that figure ranked second among final area leaders.

Noyd finished with a season-high 18 tackles against Twin River and notched double-digit stops in seven of Cross County’s nine games.

“Alex is a great linebacker involved in many tackles as he had 115,” Cougars head coach Matt Carroll said after the season. “He was all over the field and is a guy you must game plan around. He also lays crushing blocks every play on offense.”

Noyd was a York News-Times all-area selection and earned a spot on the D1-3 all-district team.

On the basketball hardwood, Noyd finished as Cross County’s third-leading scorer with 9.2 points per game and shot 83 of 173 (47.9%) from the floor. The junior also averaged 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists a night, splashed down 19 3-pointers and connected on 46 of 76 (61%) chances from the charity stripe.

“Alex did a little bit of everything for us. He does the dirty work that made our team successful,” head coach Jimmy Blex said after the season. “He guarded other teams’ best ball handlers and he was a physical presence for our team even as he’s a little undersized.”

Noyd scored in double figures in 12 games with a season high of 16 on three different occasions. He was a YNT all-area selection and earned all-CRC honorable mention.

The junior was also a force to be reckoned with on the track, as he qualified for the Class C State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium in both of the throwing events. Noyd hurled 52-10 in the shot put at districts, a personal best and the top mark in the area this season. He also flung a season-best 152-4 in the discus, good for second on the final area leaderboard.