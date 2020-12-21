Cross County/ Osceola Twisters finish third in green bracket

KEARNEY-In the Gold Division of the Kearney Catholic Duals on Saturday, Class B rated Adams Central took the top spot with St. Paul second and Ravenna third.

In the Green Division the Kearney Bearcats were in the top spot with Burwell second and Cross County/Osceola taking home third place.

The CCO Twisters defeated Gibbon in the opening round 42-36; they lost to Kearney in round two 51-30; they topped the host Kearney Catholic Stars 45-18; lost a 33-24 decision to Burwell and had a bye in the fifth round.

Adams Central was 4-0 on their way to the Gold Division title and edged second place St. Paul 44-36 in their head-to-head battle which was the first dual for both teams.

The Twisters three rated wrestlers all came away from Saturday’s action unscathed.

At 160 pounds, Cameron Graham, No. 2 pinned Kreyton Rockefeller of Gibbon (1:11); defeated Kearney’s Jakob Ransdell (1:48); was a 2-0 winner over Kearney Catholic’s Christopher Feldner and earned a forfeit win against Burwell.

The Twisters Bryce Reed, No. 3 at 170 defeated Abraham Mendez of Gibbon (1:51); pinned Kearney’s Isaiah Legates in 13 seconds; used 3:08 to get past Kearney Catholic’s Clay Gilg and pinned Burwell’s Hagen Hodges in 1:03.