Cross County/Osceola tops East Butler and High Plains in matt action

CLARKS-The first competition for three Crossroads Conference teams came in Clarks on Tuesday night as the High Plains Storm hosted the East Butler Tigers and the Cross County/Osceola Twisters in triangular action.

The Twisters went 2-0 on the day as they topped the East Butler grapplers 45-30 and then also picked up a 48-24 win over the Storm.

East Butler went (1-1) as they rolled over High Plains 48-12.

Cross County/Osceola 48 High Plains 24

Only two matches took place in this dual as 12 of the 14 weight classes resulted in forfeits or double forfeits.

Each team posted one win as Hunter Gress of High Plains defeated Jakob Hogan of CCO by pin in 3:09.

The Twisters picked up a win at 170 as Ethan Brehm pinned Allie Burke in 18 seconds.

Cross County/Osceola 45 East Butler 30

The Twisters picked up wins at 145 by Channer Marsden with a pin in 1:24 over East Butler’s Reid Glasshoff.

At 160 pounds Class C No. 3 Bryce Reed defeated Trevin Brecka 3-2. Brecka came in as the No. 3 rated wrestler according to Nebraska Scholastic Coached Wrestling Association.