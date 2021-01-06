 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cross County/Osceola tops East Butler and High Plains in matt action
0 comments

Cross County/Osceola tops East Butler and High Plains in matt action

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLARKS-The first competition for three Crossroads Conference teams came in Clarks on Tuesday night as the High Plains Storm hosted the East Butler Tigers and the Cross County/Osceola Twisters in triangular action.

The Twisters went 2-0 on the day as they topped the East Butler grapplers 45-30 and then also picked up a 48-24 win over the Storm.

East Butler went (1-1) as they rolled over High Plains 48-12.

Cross County/Osceola 48 High Plains 24

Only two matches took place in this dual as 12 of the 14 weight classes resulted in forfeits or double forfeits.

Each team posted one win as Hunter Gress of High Plains defeated Jakob Hogan of CCO by pin in 3:09.

The Twisters picked up a win at 170 as Ethan Brehm pinned Allie Burke in 18 seconds.

Cross County/Osceola 45 East Butler 30

The Twisters picked up wins at 145 by Channer Marsden with a pin in 1:24 over East Butler’s Reid Glasshoff.

At 160 pounds Class C No. 3 Bryce Reed defeated Trevin Brecka 3-2. Brecka came in as the No. 3 rated wrestler according to Nebraska Scholastic Coached Wrestling Association.

The Twister Connor Jones defeated Joshua Christian in 3:28 and the No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class C at 220 pounds, Kyler Sterup put Vincent Hageman’s shoulders to the matt in 1:38.

East Butler 48 High Plains 12

High Plains Storm’s Javier Moreno picked up one of two wins for the team as he pinned Blaine Orta in 1 minute, 36 seconds. Moreno is the No. 4 rated wrestler in Class D at 132 pounds.

The only other points for the team came via forfeit at 170 pounds.

Cross County/Osceola will be at the Malcolm Invite on Saturday, while the Storm will be in Battle Creek.

This weekend is usually reserved for the two-day High Plains Invite that has been held at Central Community College in Columbus and features more than 20 teams. Due to the COVID-19 issue the Norm Manstedt Invite had to be canceled.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News