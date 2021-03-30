Cross County boys edge host Riverside at Fullerton

FULLERTON – The Cross County boys track and field team secured a 120-118 win over the host Riverside Chargers on Monday in Fullerton with a first place finish in the 4x400 relay that erased the Chargers’ lead.

The Riverside Invite was held at Fullerton where the Chargers and Cougars waged a head-to-head battle before the Cross County win sealed the deal.

On the girls side the Fullerton Warriors trailed the Cougars 99-98 heading to the final event. The Warriors finished second in the 4x400 relay and pulled out the 106-103 win. Cross County’s fifth place finish in the final relay was not enough to maintain its lead.

The Cross County boys did a lot of their damage in the relays where they won not only the 4x400, but also took the 4x100 and finished fifth in the 4x800 scoring 22 points in the relays.

The 4x400 consisted of Haiden Hild, Christian Rystrom, Jackson Lindberg and Shayden Lundstrom. They were clocked at 3:39.15.

The 4x100of Rystrom, Lundstrom, Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim posted a time of 46.85.

The Cougars did not have another event champion, but scored in 14 of the 17 events and had four events where two or more athletes finished in the points.