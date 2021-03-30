Cross County boys edge host Riverside at Fullerton

FULLERTON – The Cross County boys track and field team secured a 120-118 win over the host Riverside Chargers on Monday in Fullerton with a first place finish in the 4x400 relay that erased the Chargers’ lead.
The Riverside Invite was held at Fullerton where the Chargers and Cougars waged a head-to-head battle before the Cross County win sealed the deal.
On the girls side the Fullerton Warriors trailed the Cougars 99-98 heading to the final event. The Warriors finished second in the 4x400 relay and pulled out the 106-103 win. Cross County’s fifth place finish in the final relay was not enough to maintain its lead.
The Cross County boys did a lot of their damage in the relays where they won not only the 4x400, but also took the 4x100 and finished fifth in the 4x800 scoring 22 points in the relays.
The 4x400 consisted of Haiden Hild, Christian Rystrom, Jackson Lindberg and Shayden Lundstrom. They were clocked at 3:39.15.
The 4x100of Rystrom, Lundstrom, Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim posted a time of 46.85.
The Cougars did not have another event champion, but scored in 14 of the 17 events and had four events where two or more athletes finished in the points.
Second places went to Lincoln Kelley in the shot put (41-8 ½), Preston Pinkelman was second in the pole vault (9-0) and Cameron Graham ran a 55.35 in the 400.
Junior Josi Noble won all four of her events for the second outing in a row and pocketed 40 points for the Cougars in the process.
Noble won the triple jump (32-10 ¼); posted a 1:03.01 finish in the 400; zipped over the 300 hurdles in a time of 52.60 and also won the 200 in a time of 27.62.
The Cougar girls also picked up a win in the discus with Haleigh Moutray taking the top spot with a throw of 105-7 ½.
The only second place efforts went to Kylee Kroll in the pole vault with a mark of 6-8 and she was also second in the 400 with a time of 1:06.94. Overall Kroll placed in three individual events as she was fifth in the 200 with a time of 29.26.
The 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams each crossed the finish line in fifth place.
Cross County’s next action will be in Wood River on Tuesday, April 6. Wood River is where both Cross County and Centennial will be on May 13 to compete for state tickets in the C-6 District.
Boys-1.Cross County 120; 2.Riverside 118; 3.Twin River 96; 4.Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 56; 5.Elgin Pope John 55.5; 6.St.Edward 50; 7.Spalding Academy 41; 8.Palmer 33.5; 9.Fullerton 31; 10.Nebraska Christian 28; 11.Elba 26
Girls-1.Fullerton 106; 2.Cross County 103; 3.Nebraska Christian 99; 4.Palmer 89; 5.Twin River 74; 6.Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 53; 7.Spalding Academy 34; 8.Elgin Pope John 33; 9.Riverside 22; 10.Elba 16; 11.St. Edward 12.