Centennial girls roll to win at Wolverine’s Invite

WILBER – Back on March 19 the Centennial girls’ Track and Field team won the Concordia Bulldog Challenge for their first win of the year.

On Tuesday they rang up 124 points to 89 for second place Milford to make it two wins in a row in scored meets.

The Heartland Huskies who were also among the nine team field scored 26 points and took eighth place.

The host Wolverines on the boy’s side settled the score early as they scored 50.5 points in the field events and never looked back winning over second place Freeman 141.5 to 75.

Taking third was Centennial with 73.5, fourth was Thayer Central as they racked up 66 points and Heartland rounded out the top five in the team race with 52.

The Centennial girls won four of the six field events as they were led by senior Kailey Ziegler in the throwing events. She notched a throw of 99-4 to win the discus and took third place in the shot put with a mark of 31-10 ¼.

The Broncos also won the triple jump with Kate Hirschfeld (32-10 ¾) and Jillian Bailey in the long jump with a leap of 15-1.

Big points for Centennial came in the three relays as they won the 4x100 and the 4x400 and took third in the 4x800 to rack up 26 points.