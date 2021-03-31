Centennial girls roll to win at Wolverine’s Invite

WILBER – Back on March 19 the Centennial girls’ Track and Field team won the Concordia Bulldog Challenge for their first win of the year.
On Tuesday they rang up 124 points to 89 for second place Milford to make it two wins in a row in scored meets.
The Heartland Huskies who were also among the nine team field scored 26 points and took eighth place.
The host Wolverines on the boy’s side settled the score early as they scored 50.5 points in the field events and never looked back winning over second place Freeman 141.5 to 75.
Taking third was Centennial with 73.5, fourth was Thayer Central as they racked up 66 points and Heartland rounded out the top five in the team race with 52.
The Centennial girls won four of the six field events as they were led by senior Kailey Ziegler in the throwing events. She notched a throw of 99-4 to win the discus and took third place in the shot put with a mark of 31-10 ¼.
The Broncos also won the triple jump with Kate Hirschfeld (32-10 ¾) and Jillian Bailey in the long jump with a leap of 15-1.
Big points for Centennial came in the three relays as they won the 4x100 and the 4x400 and took third in the 4x800 to rack up 26 points.
The team of Bailey, Samara Ruether, Savanna Horne and Lexus Prochaska posted a time of 54.88 in the 400 relay and the foursome of Horne, Molly Prochaska, Hirschfeld and Daylee Dey) were clocked at 4:29.26 in the 1600 meter relay.
The 4x800 team consisted of Kiley Rathjen, Cora Payne, Rylee Menze and Lillian Butzke).
Dey won the 1600 (6:01.46) and took third in the 800 with a time of 2:40.72. In the 3200 Madison Brandenburgh was the winner with her time of 11:46.70.
Horne added two third places in both the 100 and 200 meters as did Hirschfeld in the 300 low hurdles.
Heartland’s Ava Tessman was third in the pole vault (7-0) and Cheyenne Danielson took the same position in the 1600 with a clocking of 6:06.55.
The Bronco boy’s had one event winner and that was junior Carson Fehlhafer with a throw of 137-9 in the discus. The Broncos scored 20 of their team points in the event as Jayden Hartshorn was third and Sam Payne fourth.
Hartshorn added a second in the shot put (41-0 ¾) and Sam Tomes and Cooper Gierhan went 2-3 in the pole vault, an event won by the Huskies Maverick Hiebner with a vault of 13-2.
Heartland added 10 more points in the high jump with Trajan Arbuck clearing 6-2 and taking second was Centennial’s Jake Bargen with a jump of 6-0
Broncos senior Ryan Payne ran a time of 10:55.53 for second in the 3200 and the Huskies 4x100 meter relay team was second with a clocking of 48.11.
The Huskies earned 12 more points with Kale Wetjen third in the 200 meters and Trev Peters also third in the 400.
Wilber-Clatonia scored 28 points in the relays winning both the 4x100 and 4x800 and finishing second in the 4x400.
Heartland will compete at the Sandy Creek Invite next Tuesday, while the Broncos will be in Malcolm for the Clippers Invite.
Girls-1.Centennial 124; 2.Milford 89; 3.Tri-County 88;; 4.Thayer Central 52; 5.Lourdes Central Catholic 47.5; 6.Wilber-Clatonia 40.5; 7.Freeman 33; 8.Heartland 26; 9.Palmyra 25
Boys-1.Wilber-Clatonia141.5; 2.Freeman 75; 3.Centennial73.5; 4.Tri-County 66; 5.Heartland 52; 6.Thayer Central 50; 7.Milford 48; 8.Lourdes Central Catholic 10; 9.Palmyra 8.