YORK – For all teams the summer basketball camps are just a little bit different for each.

If you return a large number of starters, it is mostly time to get reacquainted with your teammates and try to pick up where you left off last year.

For other teams it might be about replacing graduated seniors and beginning to form that chemistry with new players to help build success for the upcoming season.

Whatever might be the case, having fun playing basketball and meeting the players from all the teams is a must.

The York Duke girls return a solid number of very good players, but also face the task of replacing four senior starters off last year’s 21-4 team that made it to the Class B State semifinals.

On top of all of that some rule changes will go into effect that will also throw some challenges to the coaching staff and also force the team to make adjustments.

“First and foremost, losing those seniors is always tough and replacing them is always a challenge. Every year you have to replace kids who have been a big part of the program and that is tough. For us this year is learning how to play without them,” said York head coach Matt Kern. “Number two is we just have to be more disciplined. In the summer our discipline is always different because we have a lot of girls who haven’t played a lot and we have a lot of new combinations we are working with. We work on a lot in the summer and that is creating continuity and running through the offense and how we want to do things in specific situations. We have a lot of good pieces returning and girls who have played a lot of minutes, but we just haven’t been all together as much.”

York will return three players who saw significant court time in 2022-23 and that includes senior Kiersten Portwine, who was a Class B All-State second-team selection in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star. Portwine also led the Dukes in scoring at 9.4 points per game and matched junior Chloe Koch with 3.4 rebounds per game.

York has been to state eight of the last 11 years and in five of those trips, including last year, the Dukes have made the semifinals only to come up short.

Kern, who was just inducted into the Eight-Man Football Hall of Fame, also talked about some other changes that will have a profound effect on the season which includes the shot clock and the new free throw rule.

“We just had a moment actually in the North Bend game with 50 seconds left and we still had to stay in attack mode. In the past I would have held the ball out and try to get to the line,” explained Kern. “So what it has done it makes us to play with a little more assertiveness late in the game and teaches us to manage the clock. We are using more movement, set screen plays like that at the end of the clock. We are getting better and I think the shot clock will be good for basketball.”

York defeated the defending Class C1 State Champions in overtime. But Kern said that while everybody wants to win every game the emphasis is on getting better and getting used to being on the court with new faces.

“I know they expect to win every game, but when you play in the summer the games don’t mean anything yet, but you still want to win every game. Beating a team like North Bend feels good and it is good for their confidence. You come out and compete in every game in the summer and you see great teams at these camps and we want to potentially schedule great teams in the summer to get better,” Kern said. “We still go to the Lincoln summer league and play Class A teams and we will play a Class A team today in Omaha Marian and defending state champ Pender later today. We have actually been playing with the shot clock at Pius X.”

The other rule that has changed is free throws. In the past, seven team fouls put the other team at the line in a one-and-one situation on a non-shooting foul until the team reached 10 team fouls in a half and hit the double bonus, where they then shot two free throws.

Now, after five fouls in the quarter, the team who was fouled will shoot two free throws. The free throw number will reset at the end of each quarter.

“The new free throw rule is also going to be big, because with the fifth foul in each quarter it is free throws the rest of the quarter and the fouls reset themselves when starting the next,” Kern added. “You don’t want to get behind because it is two free throws the rest of the way once that fifth foul in the quarter has been reached.”

Kern also said that putting on a camp with 42 teams takes a lot of help and support.

“The biggest thing is it takes a lot of help and support. We have great officials, girls who will play in the program someday in charge of score keeping. You have to get all the gyms lined up and we are using seven gyms today and that is a lot,” said Kern. “The 42 teams we have today are the most we usually do and it would be difficult to go much bigger. We get really good support to be able to pull this off.”

Along with York, Fillmore Central, Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Centennial were the other local teams attending the camp. The seven locations included the York High School main gym and the YHS auxiliary gym; York Middle School, York University's Freeman Center, the York University Campbell Center, York Elementary School and York City Auditorium.