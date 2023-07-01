YORK – The Fillmore Central Panthers had two teams playing at the York summer basketball team camp on Tuesday in York.

The Panthers, who lose a few key players to graduation, are looking for new players to step up and fill varsity roles as well as leaning on the returning players to help set the stepping stones for the 2023-2024 season.

In 2022-2023 the Panthers finished up the season with a record of 10-13 and three of those players have moved on, opening some positions for younger players to step in.

Panthers head coach Shad Eberhardt said that summer basketball camps are not about the wins and losses as much as they are about creating chemistry and building confidence in the younger players.

“In the summer we just basically look to try and get a feel for what we have coming back, especially this year when we have a lot of new faces that are stepping up into bigger varsity roles. Trying to build some chemistry is another big thing with summer,” Eberhardt commented. “Just getting used to playing together and getting a first look at what we have and what are weaknesses are. The summer is more relaxed and at the end of the day the wins and the losses don’t matter in the summer. Yes, you want to win them all, but if you lose it is not the end of the world.”

One of the returning players and second leading scorer on the team is senior Kaili Head, who averaged 9.7 points per game and was third in rebounding averaging 2.9 per game. She also led the team in assists in with 39.

Of the returning players, only Head and juniors Makenna and Hadley McCoy saw action in all 23 games.

Eberhardt said that once summer basketball is over most of the girls who are multi-sport athletes will go on and do other things.

“In the summer we will still shoot and lift weights, that is something we try to hit hard is the weights. Most of the kids are multi-sport athletes so they will be starting to do other things, volleyball and still playing some softball so we just try to leave them alone,” Eberhardt said. “The summer basketball league has been fun and exciting. We like to try different rotations just to get a look at what we got. It has been fun and I am excited for what we have coming back and looking forward to the season.”