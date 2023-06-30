YORK – There are no more Timberwolves in Exeter-Milligan, and there are no more Bulldogs in Friend: the Bobcats have taken over.

Last year it was decided that the two schools would co-op 100% in all sports for the start of the 2023-2024 high school sports season.

The football programs have been playing together since 2018, when they became the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats, while sports like basketball, volleyball and track remained separate; now, all sports in the two schools will unite to become and they will all be the Bobcats.

With the change came a new head coach for the girls basketball program, but she is no stranger to the area as Sara Pella had been an assistant to longtime E-M head coach Jackson Krejci, who moved on to a different job.

Pella faces a new challenge and that is to put together a team that can compete at a high level, but the first and most important is getting the girls all familiar with each other.

“The biggest challenge right now is the girls getting to know each other and figuring how out each other plays. We are used to having 9, 10, 11 girls out for basketball and now we have we will have 23 to 24 girls out,” Pella said. “(It's) just figuring out how to put everybody together and figuring out what they can do and building team chemistry.”

Pella said the girls are familiar with each other as having been cheering on the same football team the past several years, but on the court it is a different story.

“In football we have been together a few years so they have been on the sidelines cheering on the same team so they are familiar with each other in that way,” Pella said. “In that way they know each other, but as far as on the basketball court they are still getting to know each other and how each other plays basketball.”

Pella has a few girls returning off the Exeter-Milligan team from last year, including leading scorer and senior Savana Krupicka, who averaged 11.5 points per game. Also returning is the team’s second-leading in rebounder Malorie Staskal, who picked up 5.9 boards a night.

The two teams were a combined 7-39 last season, but Pella feels there is plenty of talent and potential in her first year as head coach.

“It’s a lot of fun. I enjoyed coaching with Jackson Krejci for the last 9-10 years, but this year is going to have its challenges and I am excited,” commented Pella. “We have a ton of potential with this team and truly excited. I get goose bumps when I talk about it and really looking forward to this winter. First and foremost in the summer is getting the girls to know each better and their tendencies on the court.”

The Bobcats were one of the 42 teams to play at the York summer camp this past Tuesday.