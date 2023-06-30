YORK – When the York Seniors previously squared off against Albion at a tournament in Columbus earlier this summer, the result was a 4-1 Cornerstone Kings victory in a relatively low-scoring affair.

The sequel Thursday night at Levitt Stadium was even better, as both starters went the distance on the bump and Trevor Vodicka’s one-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh proved to be the difference in the ballgame as the Kings walked off Albion 2-1.

York improved to 14-9 on the season, while the Post 162 Seniors dropped to 16-3 with two of those defeats coming at the hands of the Kings.

Trey Richert got the nod on the mound and had to navigate some trouble early as the hurler allowed a leadoff single. After striking out the next batter, a full-count walk capped an eight-pitch at-bat and put two runners on.

However, Richert rallied by fanning the next two batters to work out of the jam and keep Albion off the board. York threatened in the bottom of the frame as Noah Jones and Richert led off with back-to-back singles and Isaac Stark drew a walk to load the bases with one away.

Garrett Bonnell stepped to the dish and smoked a line drive on a full count; unfortunately, it went right into the glove of third baseman Sam Grape, who fired over to second base to double off the runner and end the inning with no runs scored.

Richert worked around a one-out double to pitch a ‘0’ on the board in the top of the second, but the Kings went down in order in the home half of the inning. Albion then reached on a one-out error but did not score as the teams went to the bottom of the third in a scoreless tie.

Jones reached via the hit-by-pitch and Vodicka drew a four-pitch walk to put a pair of runners on for Stark, who ripped a 2-1 pitch into right field for an RBI single as Jones crossed the plate for the game’s first run.

Albion managed one baserunner in the top of the fourth when Richert beaned the hitter with two outs, but a ground ball in the next at-bat ended the inning. York, meanwhile, could not capitalize on Kennan Dirks’ one-out double to center field in the home half.

Richert ran into trouble in the top of the fifth as the Post 162 Seniors loaded the bases with two outs, but he struck out Grape looking to end the inning and keep the shutout intact. He then ripped a one-out single into right field in the bottom of the inning, but the Kings could not convert the hit into an insurance run.

Caden Stokes singled with one out in the top of the sixth and advanced to second on a ground out; with two down, Carter Molt stepped to the dish and singled into left field on an 0-1 count as Albion finally broke through and knotted the game at one run apiece.

However, Richert induced a ground ball to end the inning and prevent further damage. York went down in order in the bottom of the sixth, opening the door for Albion to potentially take its first lead.

The Post 162 Seniors then reached on an error to open the top of the seventh, but Richert induced a fly ball to Vodicka in center field for the first out. The Cornerstone Kings’ hurler then fanned the next batter for the second out, bringing Grape to the plate.

In what was going to be Richert’s final batter of the game regardless of the outcome as he hit the pitch count limit, Grape worked a 2-2 count. Richert then loaded and fired his 110th and final pitch past the bat of Grape for an inning-ending strikeout, his 10th of the ballgame.

That left an opening for the Cornerstone Kings to avoid extra innings and walk it off in the bottom of the seventh with the bottom of the order due up.

Anthony White, the No. 8 hitter, swung at the first pitch of the at-bat and hit a ground ball through the infield and into left field for a leadoff single. Carter Culotta then laid down an absolute perfect bunt and nearly beat the throw to first base for an infield single.

Instead, the Kings had to settle for a sacrifice bunt moving the winning run into scoring position with one out. The lineup flipped to the top of the order, where Jones reached on a hit-by-pitch to put a pair of men on for Richert, who drew a four-pitch walk.

With the bases juiced and only one away, Vodicka stepped to the plate. The outfielder took the first pitch of the at-bat for a called strike one but swung at the next offering. The bat connected with the ball on a line drive that dropped into the right field grass just in front of the lunging Albion fielder, ending the ballgame on a walk-off single as the Kings took a 2-1 win, their 14th of the season.

Offense was at a premium Thursday night in Levitt Stadium as the two teams combined for just three runs and 12 total hits in a full seven-inning ballgame. York held the slight edge in hits 7-5 and drew three walks, but the Kings also committed a pair of errors while the Albion defense played a clean game.

Richert went 2 for 3 at the dish and drew a walk, while Dirks had York’s only extra-base hit with his fourth-inning double. Stark and Vodicka both had RBI singles in the win and both men also drew a walk apiece.

White’s single sparked the seventh-inning rally, while Jones had the Kings’ seventh and final base knock with his leadoff single back in the first.

Richert went the distance on the bump, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while racking up 10 Ks. His counterpart on the mound, Carsten Bird, pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball for Albion with seven hits and three walks while striking out five – a good performance, but not quite good enough to walk away with a win as Richert was just the slightest bit better.

Stokes and Molt both had two hits for the Post 162 Seniors in the loss as the duo combined for four of the team’s five base knocks.

The Cornerstone Kings will be back in action Saturday for a doubleheader at Fairbury before heading west on I-80 Monday night for a road trip to take on Wood River.