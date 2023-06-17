YORK – When the York Seniors faced off against Geneva earlier this season, the Cornerstone Kings fell behind the 8-ball early as a 5-0 deficit turned into a 7-4 loss at the Cornerstone Classic in Columbus.

The rematch Thursday night during the opening round of the Vincent Seniors Classic started just as ominously for York, as Geneva capitalized on a pair of first-inning errors to take a 2-0 lead.

Unlike the teams’ first meeting, however, the Kings answered back quickly with a three-run bottom of the first – then added two more runs apiece in the second and third innings. That early cushion held up, as York picked up an 11-4 victory at Levitt Stadium.

Kennan Dirks got the start on the mound and ran into trouble early, as Isaiah Lauby laced the second pitch of the game into right field for a leadoff single. He then stole second before Tyler Due fouled out to York third baseman Marshall McCarthy for the first out of the inning.

The Kings appeared to have another stop as Dirks induced a Treven Stassines ground ball, but McCarthy couldn’t field it cleanly and Lauby crossed home plate on the play to give Geneva the early lead.

After a two-out error kept the inning alive, Dakota Nun singled to load the bases and Kole Svec scampered home on a passed ball, but later in the at-bat Keegan Theobald strayed too far off third base and York catcher Garrett Bonnell threw a strike to McCarthy, who applied the tag for the final out to end the inning.

York’s offense wasted no time chipping away at the lead as Noah Jones ripped the 1-1 pitch into right field for a single to lead off the bottom of the first. Stassines then plunked Trey Richert on the first pitch of the following at bat and Bonnell drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out.

Isaac Stark did his job, lofting a fly ball into left field for a sac fly to make it 2-1 as Richert and Bonnell both advanced a base on the play. McCarthy then drew a walk to load the bases, a passed ball scored Richert as York tied the game and Collin Kotschwar took ball four on a full count to load the bases for the third time in the inning.

After a strikeout for the second out, another passed ball allowed Bonnell to score as York took a 3-2 lead. Stassines then beaned Carter Culotta to load the bases for the fourth time in the frame, but Geneva went to the bullpen and Lauby induced a ground ball to end the inning as the Kings left the bases juiced.

Ayden Wusk legged out an infield single with one away in the top of the second and then took second on a wild pitch, but Dirks induced a ground ball and fired over to third base as York caught Wusk in a rundown.

McCarthy threw to second baseman Culotta, who chased down Wusk and applied the tag for the second out. Dirks then picked Draven Payne off at first base to end the inning.

Jones singled on a ground ball up the middle to lead off the bottom of the second, swiped second base and then advanced to third on a Richert ground out. The shortstop then raced home on a wild pitch to make it 4-2, but York wasn’t done.

Stark hit a two-out single into center field, stole second and then advanced to third on an errant throw from the catcher Theobald. That mistake loomed large as McCarthy beat out an infield single to drive in a run and extend the lead to three.

Kotschwar drew his second walk of the game to put two men on, but Lauby fanned the next batter to end the inning and prevent further damage.

Dirks worked around a one-out walk in the third thanks to a pair of strikeouts and Bonnell gunning Due down at second on a stolen base attempt, Geneva’s fourth out on the base paths through the first three frames.

Culotta, Joey Pedersen and Jones all drew walks to lead off the bottom of the third and load the bases with no outs, and Richert cashed in as he ripped a 1-1 pitch into center field for an RBI single. Lauby responded with a double play, but a wild pitch allowed Jones to race home with the seventh York run before the inning was over.

Geneva chipped away at the deficit in the top of the fifth thanks to Due’s two-run double into right field, but the Kings quickly responded in the bottom half with a two-out rally. Richert singled to center field and eventually scored on Bonnell’s RBI single, then Stark knocked a line drive into left field to put two men on.

McCarthy cashed in, hammering an RBI double into left. Kotschwar followed with a single on a ground ball up the middle to drive in a pair of runs and make it 11-4 in favor of the Kings.

Talan Hager then worked around trouble to hang a ‘0’ on the board in the sixth and the two-hour time limit took effect in the bottom of the frame, clinching a seven-run victory for the Cornerstone Kings.

York racked up 11 hits and drew another nine walks to account for 20 total baserunners in the 11-run outburst. Jones went 2 for 3 with two singles and a pair of walks from his spot atop the batting order, while Richert was 2 for 3 with an RBI in the 2-hole.

Stark went 2 for 4 and drove in a run, McCarthy doubled to record the Kings’ only extra-base hit as part of a 2 for 3, two-RBI day. He also drew a walk.

Kotschwar finished 1 for 2 with a pair of walks and drove in two runs, while Bonnell had an RBI single and Logston also recorded a hit.

Dirks toed the rubber and earned the win, allowing three runs – only one of which was earned – on four hits and three walks with a pair of Ks in four innings. Hager tossed two innings of relief and allowed a run on two hits and a pair of walks with two strikeouts.

Nun had two hits for Geneva, while Due was 1 for 2 and drove in a pair of runs. The Sharks’ other base knocks went to Lauby and Kellan and Ayden Wusk.

Stassines took the loss on the mound, allowing three earned runs on a hit and three walks in just 2/3 of an inning. Lauby tossed 2 1/3 in relief and gave up four runs on four hits and four walks, while Nun went 1 2/3 and gave up four runs on six hits.