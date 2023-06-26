YORK – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings improved to 12-8 over the weekend with a 9-1 win at Levitt Stadium on Saturday over the Holdrege Farm Bureau Seniors and a 17-0 road win at Kearney Jersey’s on Sunday.

With the season winding down into July, the Kings will have another busy week ahead with a game at Valparaiso on Tuesday; back home to host the St. Paul Senior Legion on Wednesday and Albion is in York on Thursday.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend has York in Fairbury for a doubleheader with Fairbury and Seward ZKE Storage on Saturday. The Seniors will also make a long trip back down I-80 to Wood River on Monday, July 3.

York 9 Holdrege 1

King’s pitcher Trey Richert allowed just four hits and struck out 10 as the Kings pounded the Holdrege squad 9-1 on Saturday.

Richert got plenty of support from his offense as the Kings scored two in the first, one in the second and three in both the third and fourth inning put the Holdrege Seniors away in five innings.

York had eight hits as Richert helped his own cause going 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored; Trevor Vodicka was also 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one run batted in while Kennan Dirks also had two hits and drove in one run.

Both Isaac Stark and Noah Jones had doubles, Stark also had two RBI.

Holdrege also committed five errors in the game which led to two unearned runs for the Kings.

Holdrege was led on offense by Matt Janssen with two hits, while Beau Jensen had a single and drove in the only run for the Farm Bureau Seniors.

On the hill Zac Sundquist went the distance as he allowed eight hits, nine runs and recorded one K.

York 17 Kearney Jerseys 0

Any chance the Kearney Jersey Seniors had of picking up their first win of the season went up in smoke against the York Senior Kings in the top of the first frame.

York scored 13 runs in the first and four in the second as the game went only two innings in York’s 17-0 win.

The loss dropped Kearney to 0-13 on the season.

The only hit recorded against York starter Joey Pedersen was a single off the bat of Jacob Borges. Pedersen had four strikeouts in the win.

York had only five hits in the game, but coupled with 12 base-on-balls the Kings had plenty of traffic on the base paths.

Vodicka singled and drove in two runs; Stark doubled and had one RBI; Garrett Bonnell singled in a run and Dirks and Pedersen both singled.