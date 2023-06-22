OSCEOLA – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings picked up their second win in as many days Wednesday evening, as they lit up the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg pitching staff to the tune of 15 runs on 13 hits across three innings in a shutout victory.

The Kings’ offense got started early as Noah Jones led off the game with a single to right field, Trey Richert drew a four-pitch walk and Trevor Vodicka drove both men home with a two-run double to left field to put York on top three batters into the game.

Isaac Stark ripped an RBI double of his own into center field, took third on a balk and scored on Garrett Bonnell’s ground-ball single into left field. The Kings tacked on a fifth run thanks to an SOS error to cap the first-inning outburst.

Talan Hager worked around a two-out single to keep the Rebels off the board in the home half of the inning, and Stark padded the Kings’ advantage with an RBI single to left field in the top of the second.

SOS led off the bottom of the frame with a single and a walk but did not score, leaving the door open for the Kings to put the game away in the top of the third.

That’s exactly what York did, as Kennan Dirks and Jones both singled to put runners on the corners with one away for Richert, who ripped a two-run single into left field. The centerfielder eventually came around to score the ninth Cornerstone Kings run on an error before Bonnell drove in two more with a single up the middle.

Anthony White singled home the 12th York run two batters later, an SOS error made it 13-0 and Jones whacked a ground ball into left field for a two-RBI single to cap a nine-run inning before the Rebels finally got out of the jam.

SOS put two runners on in the bottom of the third but did not score and the run-rule took effect, giving York the 15-0 shutout.

The Kings had runners on the base paths all night long, tallying 13 hits and four walks while taking advantage of nine SOS errors to the tune of four unearned runs.

Jones led the way at the dish with a 3 for 4 night, while Vodicka went 2 for 4 and Stark, Bonnell and White all finished 2 for 3.

Dirks and Richert both went 1 for 2 and Richert drew a pair of walks, while the Kings’ extra-base hits were on doubles from Stark and Vodicka.

Bonnell and Stark drove in three runs apiece, followed by Jones, Richert and Vodicka with two RBIs each. Seven of nine batters finished with at least one hit and eight drove in at least one run for the Kings, who did not strike out once in 30 plate appearances.

Hager picked up the win on the mound, scattering three hits and a walk across three scoreless innings.

SOS mustered just three hits in the loss, two of them coming off the bat of Kelby Neujahr. Neujahr was also the Rebels’ pitcher of decision as he allowed eight runs – all of them earned – on eight hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings pitched.