PIERCE – When you break down the Class B State Baseball Tournament, set to get underway today at Larry and Sue Hoefener Field in Pierce, Nebraska, you tend to look at three key areas.

The first is pitching, second is hitting and third is the intangibles which covers a large area of different things.

Another huge factor is the weather, which now appears that the heat wave that has gripped the area the last several days is going to ease up and temperatures will be in the mid-80’s for at least the first three days.

York Cornerstone Senior Kings, Bolton Post 19 comes into the tournament with a record of 21-12 and will take on Wayne Post 43, who is 23-8 on the season, in the second game on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The remainder of the field and how they match up include; Ogallala Post 135 (24-10) vs. Springfield Post 143 (26-10) at 10 a.m.

Following York’s game, Chadron Post 12 (15-14) takes on Wahoo State Bank Post 82 (15-16) and in the final game Pierce, the tournament host, will battle Plattsmouth Haswell Construction Post 56 (22-5) at 6 p.m.

York comes in on a six-game winning streak, and the Cornerstone Kings are winners of seven of their last 10 games.

Head coach Aaron Alvarez says it will be important for the team to continue doing what they have been doing to get where they are.

“We need to continue with our belief and vision of doing the simple things to the best of our ability. Simple approach at the plate, fielding the routine play, and throwing strikes,” said Alvarez. “Grit, trust, and buying in to my philosophy in such a short timeframe have been keys to the team’s success. These young men know what they are capable of and I have been very thankful for them believing in the vision I have presented.”

The coach also feels that his team has a strong list of competitors who can take the hill during the tournament.

“Our pitching is filled with competitors and when you know your guys have that mindset… it’s a great feeling as a coach,” Alvarez said. “I feel that we have 10 arms we can throw at the competition.”

Looking at this year’s number for the Kings and the team leaders in batting averages and pitching, Trey Richert’s name comes at the top of both of those categories.

Richert is batting .462 on the season (42 of 91) with 37 singles and five doubles, and he has driven in 20 runs. On the pitching mound Richert has been gold as he is 6-0 with an ERA of 1.59 and 67 Ks in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

As a team the Kings are hitting at a .328 pace on the year.

The Kings have three players overall batting at .400 or better, as Isaac Stark is hitting .451 (37 of 82) with eight doubles, one triple and he has the team’s only home run of the season. He is second in RBIs with 29.

Another .400 hitter - and the team leader in runs batted in - is Trevor Vodicka at .415 (34 of 82). He has five doubles and 32 runs batted in.

Over the course of the 21-win season the York coaching staff has used 10 different arms, which will give the Kings depth on the bump.

Both Talan Hager and Kennan Dirks have worked 30 1/3 innings and have 31 and 30 strikeouts, respectively.

Another arm that the Kings can lean on will be Joey Pedersen, who has seen 13 2/3 innings of action, and Stark with a record of 2-0 with 13 1/3 innings pitched and a miniscule ERA of 0.525. He has also been credited with 21 strikeouts.

Having pitched 10 1/3 innings, including the district winner at Central City, Kain Combs (2-0) and his 3.28 ERA are all keys to the Kings' success in Pierce.

Vodicka, Noah Jones and Carter Culotta have all also seen time on the hill this year.

When you talk about the intangibles that includes base running, fielding and mental errors, which teams just have to be able to push those aside and play on and not let those things become bigger than they are. Key two-out hits are huge and being able to stop your opponents' scoring rallies with minimal damage is vital.

Alvarez said he would like to thank the first person he called when the team won the district tournament.

“Being a coach at York University during the school year takes me away a lot. Then when I decided to join the staff with this Legion program as an assistant this summer I had no idea what this would turn into,” Alvarez stated. “I want to thank my wife for being my support system in this process this summer. She has been patient and supportive. She was the first person I called when we won the District tournament and will be the first person I talk to regardless what happens in the state tournament.”

York, win or lose today, will play on Sunday. With a win they will take the field at 3:30 p.m. against the winner of Ogallala vs. Springfield. Should the Kings open with a loss, they will be on the field bright and early at 10:30 a.m. against the loser of the Ogallala-Springfield matchup.