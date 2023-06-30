YORK – For four innings Thursday evening, the York Juniors kept pace with Albion. After the Post 162 Juniors plated four runs in the top of the first, the Cornerstone Kings scored once in each of the first three innings and added three more in the fourth as the teams went to the fifth knotted at six runs apiece.

From there, however, things unraveled for the York Juniors as Albion scored four in the frame; the fifth-inning outburst proved to be enough cushion for the Post 162 squad in a 10-6 win at Levitt Stadium.

The ballgame started about as poorly as it possibly could for York, as Albion’s leadoff man reached on an error to open the contest. A single and walk then loaded the bases, and third baseman L. Curry ripped a double into center field to put the visitors on top 2-0 four batters into the game.

Another York error doubled the Post 162 Juniors’ cushion before Emmitt Dirks got out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

The Cornerstone Kings’ offense began chipping away at the deficit, as Joey Pedersen singled on a ground ball up the middle to lead off the bottom of the first; he would come around to score on a Landon Sterns sac fly.

Jackson Holoch took over on the mound in the top of the second and spun a 1-2-3 frame and York notched another run in the home half on a passed ball.

Post 162 plated a pair of runs in the top of the third, but Pedersen sparked another rally in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff single up the middle. The Kings’ shortstop would come around to score a second time on a passed ball, but the hosts would strand a pair of runners in scoring position after back-to-back strikeouts.

Albion loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth, but Holoch fanned the next two batters to pitch a ‘0’ on the scoreboard. Rylan Kamler then drew a leadoff walk to open the bottom of the frame; courtesy runner Kain Combs would eventually score on a Rylan Reutzel groundout.

With two outs in the inning, Pedersen reached via the hit-by-pitch and Cameron Logston drew a walk to put a pair of runners on for Sterns. York’s second baseman cashed in, hammering a two-run double into center field as the Kings knotted the game at six.

The momentum would not last, however, as Albion immediately roared back to hang a crooked number on the board in the top of the fifth. The Post 162 Juniors tallied three singles, took advantage of a Kings fielding error and plated another run on a passed ball as they racked up four runs in the frame.

Albion then struck out the side in order in the bottom of the fifth, and though they could not add on to their lead in the sixth, another 1-2-3 inning in the home half salted away the 10-6 victory.

The Kings were outhit 8-3 but did manage to draw six walks, including three from Brayden Wegrzyn. Pedersen had two of York’s three hits, while the other base knock was Sterns’ two-RBI double; he drove in three of the team’s runs on the day.

York struggled in the field, committing six errors while the Albion defense played a clean game. The defensive miscues loomed large, as six of the Post 162 Juniors’ runs were unearned and ultimately proved to be the difference in a four-run game.

Dirks got the start and only went one inning as he gave up three hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts. However, he did not get any help from his defense as three of his four runs allowed were unearned.

Holoch took the loss as he went four innings in relief, allowing six runs – three earned – on five hits and three walks with four Ks. Logston pitched a scoreless sixth inning, working around a pair of walks while giving up no hits and striking out one.