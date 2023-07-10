SUTTON – The York Cornerstone Junior Kings had 10 hits and were the benefactors of 16 Aurora walks and five errors as they won a football-like final score with Aurora Post 42, prevailing 20-14 in a battle during Monday's elimination game of the B-1 District Tournament at DLD Park in Sutton.

It appeared as if the Kings would end the game following the sixth inning as they held a 14-4 lead over Aurora, but as they had all day long, the Post 42 Juniors scored five in the bottom of the sixth forcing a seventh frame.

York finally was able to put away the Aurora Juniors, scoring six more times in the seventh and Aurora finally running out of comeback magic in the bottom of the frame.

The two teams combined to use eight pitchers, threw 371 total pitches, issued 23 combined walks, hit five batters and allowed a total of 18 hits and 34 runs.

The game lasted three hours and five minutes.

York led 6-0 after batting in the third, but the Aurora Juniors answered with a four-spot to make it 6-4.

York put up two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth to open a 14-4 lead, but Post 42 failed to quit, scoring five times and forcing the game to the seventh frame.

Cornerstone scratched out six more runs in the seventh to open a 20-9 lead, before Aurora scored five times and the game finally ended on a strikeout, the 10th in the game for the Kings.

Offensively the Kings had 10 hits with just one extra-base hit and that was by Emmitt Dirks, who led the way going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three batted in.

The other two players with multiple hit games were Carsen Pieper, who was 2 for 6 with an RBI, and Brayden Wegrzyn, who had two hits in four at-bats and drove in a pair of runs.

The win on the hill went to Wyatt Gartner with 3 2/3 innings pitched; he gave up four hits and eight runs and struck out three. Kain Combs got the start and worked two scoreless frames, allowing one hit while striking out four.

Seward and Sutton were on the schedule to play Monday night at 7 with the Kings set to face the loser Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

York Kings (13-11) 105 215 6-20 10 4

Aurora 004 005 5-14 8 5