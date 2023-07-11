HASTINGS – The 56th Annual Nebraska Junior Amateur golf championships are being held at the Lochland Country Club just north of Hastings.

The event started on Monday, July 10th with 102 golfers teeing it up for the three-day event which will end on Wednesday, July 12.

Four of the five York Duke golfers who brought home the Class B State Championship trophy from Monument Shadows in Gering last May have thrown their hat in the ring for this week’s tournament.

Through the first round the leader was Teddy Peterson of Omaha with three-under 69; in a tie for second with two-under 70’s were Beau Peterson of Gretna and Jackson Benge of Omaha.

Tied for fourth was Gavin Gerch of Lincoln and Trey Baehr of Beatrice both sitting at one-under.

York’s Emmanuel Jensen who will be a senior, is four shots back with a first round 73 and tied with four other golfers, while sophomore to be Jaxon Hinze is tied with seven golfers for 20th with a 76.

South Dakota University bound Ryan Seevers fired a 78 which is currently tied for 36th, while Elijah Jensen had a first round 83 and is 14 shots off the pace.

All of the York golfers had later afternoon tee-times on Tuesday.