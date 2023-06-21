YORK – You don’t have to have a lot of hits to post a win, when you can work the opposing pitching staff for 13 walks.

That is exactly what the York Cornerstone Senior Kings did on Tuesday night as they climbed one game above .500 (9-8) with the 11-0 win over the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals at Levitt Stadium.

York did all their damage in the first three innings as they scored two runs in each of the first two innings before erupting for seven in the third.

The Kings had just four hits in the win as they were led by Isaac Stark with two of those which included a double and two runs batted in.

The other two hits were credited to Trevor Vodicka with a double and two RBI, while Garrett Bonnell had a single in four trips to the plate and he drove in one run.

Of the 11 runs scored by York, seven were earned as the D-T Cardinals committed three errors in the loss.

The only hit of the game for the Cardinals came in the fifth inning off the bat of N. Moorman and it was a single.

Trevor Vodicka, Collin Kotschwar and Anthony White all spent time on the mound in the win. Both Vodicka and Kotschwar worked two frames each and White pitched the fifth. The three hurlers combined to record seven strikeouts and they did not walk a batter.

Kotschwar was the pitcher of record striking out three batters.

The Kings still have a busy week ahead as they traveled to Osceola to take on the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels on Wednesday; they are scheduled to host Holdrege at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Levitt and they will play in Kearney on Sunday against Kearney Five Points at 3:30 p.m.