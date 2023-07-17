SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield baseball tournament this past weekend had its schedule shortened on Friday to just one game after heavy rains fell on Friday following the York Seniors’ first round game with Auburn National Bank.

The Cornerstone Senior Kings were scheduled to meet the Springfield Seniors immediately following their game with Auburn, but the remainder of the Friday slate was washed out.

York returned on Saturday to take on the Malcolm Senior Legion and they came up short in a 6-5 extra-inning battle.

York found themselves on the short end of a 3-0 score as they came to bat in the bottom of the fourth.

After a ground out to start the inning, both Collin Kotschwar and Kennan Dirks worked their way on base with walks.

A wild pitch sent both runners into scoring position and an error by the Malcolm defense allowed Carter Culotta to reach first and Kotschwar scored the Kings’ first run.

A sacrifice fly off the bat of Marshall McCarthy plated Dirks to make it 3-2 and a walk to Noah Jones loaded the bases for Trey Richert who drove in another run to tie the game at 3-3 when he was hit by a pitch.

After Trevor Vodicka is hit by a pitch and Isaac Stark walked the Kings found themselves on top 5-3 without even recording a hit in the frame.

The offense managed just five hits in the game with Richert picking up three of those hits and Vodicka and Culotta adding one each.

Richert, Vodicka and Dirks all saw time on the hill with Dirks the pitcher of record, allowing one hit, two runs and walking three.

Richert was solid as he worked 4 1/3 innings, did not allow a hit and struck out five. Vodicka was touched up for five hits, three runs and he recorded one K.

Malcolm (20-4) finished with six hits as they were led by Connor Zegar with two hits and one RBI.

York (15-12) had a game scheduled with Geneva at 7 p.m. Monday night in York and will begin B-5 District action in Central City on Friday.

Malcolm Seniors (20-4) 210 000 21-6 6 2

York Seniors (15-12) 000 500 00-5 5 1