YORK- After a 12-4 home loss on Saturday to Holdrege Inspire Rehabilitation the York Cornerstone Junior Kings got back on the win track with a comeback against the Kearney Jerseys Juniors in Kearney.

York fought back from a 7-3 deficit after the fourth inning with a huge eight-run rally in the fifth to post the 11-7 win.

The Cornerstone Junior Kings sit at 8-8 on the year with a busy week ahead for them.

On Tuesday they will be in Valparaiso, before returning home to host St. Paul on Wednesday and Alliance/Boone Central on Thursday. They will be in Springfield over the weekend for the Springfield Tournament and will face the host at 12 noon on Saturday.

York will also take on the Chick-Fil-A Juniors at 3 p.m. and will be in action on Sunday with that opponent TBD.

York 11, Kearney 7

The Kearney Jersey Juniors jumped ahead 7-3 through four innings, but the York Junior’s answered with a huge eight-run fifth to post the comeback win.

York scored all eight-runs with two outs in the inning. The first two batters reached on walks, but the next two batters struck out.

A hit-by-pitch against Rylan Kamler loaded the bases and another pass made it 7-4.

A single off the bat of Jackson Holoch drove in a run to make it 7-5 and following a Carsen Pieper single that scored two more runs the game was tied at 7-7.

A two run double off the bat of Emmitt Dirks gave the Kings a lead they would never relinquish. Back-to-back walks pushed across two more runs as the York team went to the bottom of the fifth on top 11-7.

Pieper and Dirks led the offense with two hits each and both drove in a pair of runs.

Holoch, Logston and James Sampson each drove in a run each.

On the hill, three pitchers took turns toeing the rubber with Brayden Wegrzyn, Talan Hager and Wyatt Gartner all seeing action.

The Kearney Jersey Juniors had seven hits and were led by Softley with two hits.

Holdrege 12 York 4

The Holdrege Inspire Rehabilitation Juniors jumped to a 10-0 lead through six innings and York could not find any offense until late in the game.

The Kings' first run came in the sixth and they tacked on three more in the seventh to account for the final score of 12-4.

Offensively York’s six hit attack was led Pieper who went 2 for 4 with one run scored and an RBI; Joey Pedersen was 1 for 2 with a run batted in; Logston had one hit in two trips to the plate and also drove in a run, while Landon Sterns had one hit and drove in a run.

Holdrege pounded 14 hits in the win as Lyndon Rodewald and Chance Bailey each had three in the win. Josh Janssen, Elijah Bergstrom and Kegan Steinke each doubled, as Bergstrom and Janssen accounted for one RBI apiece and Steinke had two runs batted in.

The York Kings defense struggled as they committed five errors that led to four unearned runs.