SUTTON – The York Cornerstone Junior Kings took a 3-1 lead at the end of the second inning on Saturday afternoon over the Crete Nestle Purina Juniors in the opening game of the Class B-1 District Tournament at Sutton’s DLD Park.

Crete came back to tie the score at 3-3 and went on top 4-3 with a run in the seventh that the Kings matched sending the game to extra innings.

The two teams battled to the 10th before York scored a run in the bottom of the inning to take the 5-4 win.

The game on Saturday was actually scheduled to be played on Friday, but a thunderstorm Friday morning wiped out all action on Friday.

On Sunday the Kings were back in action to face the No. 1 seed Seward Juniors and York could get very little going offensively and dropped a 9-1 decision.

York Kings 5 Crete 4

After squandering a 3-1 lead and trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, York was able to keep the game alive with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

A James Sampson double set the table for the offense and pitch runner for Sampson, Phoenix Brown, was sacrificed to third on a Joey Pedersen bunt.

With one out, Cam Logston grounded out, but Brown scored the tying run.

On the hill for the Kings for the final 3 1/3 innings was Kain Combs and he shut down the Crete offense holding them to just one hit and striking out one batter.

Parker Friedrichsen was the York starter and he worked 3 1/3 innings and in relief Wyatt Gartner also worked 3 1/3 innings and gave up one hit.

York finished with eight hits to six for the Crete crew as Combs had a double and two singles and drove in one run to lead the Kings offense.

The only other York player with multiple hits was Carsen Pieper with a pair of singles and two walks.

In the bottom of the 10th, Jackson Holoch and Pieper walked and Landon Sterns was aboard to load the bases after an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt.

A walk to Sampson drove in the game-winning run for the Kings.

Seward (ZKE Storage) 9 York Kings 1

York managed just four hits in the loss to Seward as Pieper led the way with two hits, one which included a double, while Emmitt Dirks also roped a double.

The only other hit was off the bat of Combs.

Seward scored three times in the third after both teams were scoreless through the first two and added a single run in the fourth and five in the fifth that ended the game via the eight-run rule.

The ZKE Storage nine finished the game with eight hits and scored four unearned runs off two York errors.

Pedersen was the pitcher of record as he worked four innings, allowed five hits and four earned runs while recording four strikeouts.

York was back in action on Monday to take on Aurora at 1 p.m. in an elimination game.