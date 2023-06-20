YORK – There is no defense for errors and on Sunday night in the finale of the Vincent Seniors Classic at Levitt Stadium, the York Cornerstone Senior Kings defense allowed five unearned runs in the 5-2 loss to Geneva.

On Thursday, after a lot of shuffling with the schedule, York and Geneva matched up in the tournament opener, won by York 11-4.

York solidified their spot in the finals on Saturday with a hard fought walk-off win again Chick-Fil-A Lincoln Lutheran by the final score of 5-4.

Geneva, on the other hand, faced an uphill battle as they had to win twice on Saturday in order to set up a season rubber match with the York Kings. Geneva had won the first meeting of the season 7-4 at the Cornerstone Tournament in Columbus in late May.

York 5 Chick-Fil-A 4

The York Cornerstone Kings led the Chick-Fil-A Seniors 3-0 through five innings as starter Trey Richert was dealing goose eggs and only had allowed three hits up to the sixth.

Chick-Fil-A scored four times in the top of the sixth to wipe out the lead as Richert was pulled after 5 2/3 innings of action.

The Cornerstone Seniors Kings got a leadoff single to center field by Collin Kotschwar, followed by a single off the bat of Carter Culotta to set the table for what looked like a big inning.

With one out, Richert hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Kotschwar, and the game was even at 4-4.

In relief, Joey Pederson pitched the seventh and despite hitting one batter and the defense committing an error the Kings escaped with no damage.

Leading off the seventh was Isaac Stark and he tripled, followed by the game-winner off the bat of Kennan Dirks with a single to left field.

York outhit Lincoln Lutheran 12-6 as Stark had three hits in four at bats; Noah Jones was 2 for 3 with two doubles; Dirks was 2 for 3 with one RBI and Kotschwar was 2 for 2 and reached base three times and scored once.

The only Chick-Fil-A batter to post multiple hits was Brennan Tarzian as he tripled and singled. The only other extra base hit was off the bat of Ryan Bokelmann.

Geneva 5 York 2

York outhit Geneva 8-5 and held a 1-0 lead until the top of the fourth when the Sharks scored twice and added two more in the fifth to open a 4-1 lead.

York got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, but the Sharks pushed across an insurance run in the seventh to account for the final score.

In the top of the fourth Geneva had two of their five hits and a York error helped to produce both runs scored.

Two more runs crossed in the fifth as York’s defense committed two errors and the Sharks took advantage to open a 4-1 lead.

A Trevor Vodicka double scored Starks, who was hit by a pitch, in the bottom of the sixth, but Geneva got that run back on a Trevor Roach single, an error and a passed ball to make it 5-2.

Jones doubled with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but back-to-back fly balls to centerfielder Dakota Nun ended the game.

Roach was the Geneva pitcher of record with 6 1/3 innings pitched; he allowed eight hits and two runs, both earned, and he struck out eight. Treven Stassines got the save with 2/3 innings pitched.

Both Dirks and Pedersen pitched for the Kings with Pedersen allowing three of the five hits and picking up one strikeout. Dirks gave up three runs on two hits.

York Senior Kings (8-8) will host Doniphan/Trumbull/Giltner tonight at Levitt Stadium and will travel to Osceola on Wednesday night to take on the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels.

York has a busy week as they will take on Holdrege on Saturday at Levitt, then travel to Kearney Five Points on Sunday.