YORK – Fresh off Tuesday’s road win over Valparaiso - York's fourth victory in five games - the Cornerstone Junior Kings aimed to continue their winning ways Wednesday as they returned to the diamond against St. Paul at Levitt Stadium.

Unfortunately, the hosts' aspirations unraveled during a disastrous fourth inning as the Kings committed a smorgasbord of fielding errors in the frame and St. Paul capitalized on the mistakes to the tune of a six-run outburst.

The implosion broke open what had been a 2-0 game through three innings and provided the visitors with the breathing room they needed to pick up the victory by a 9-2 margin.

St. Paul struck first, plating a run in the top of the first after the first two batters of the game singled. However, York catcher Emmitt Dirks gunned down a pair of runners attempting to steal second base and pitcher Parker Friedrichsen fanned another batter to end the inning and minimize the damage.

Cameron Logston drew a one-out walk for the Kings in the home half and then attempted to steal second base, but the aggressive baserunning backfired when Carsen Pieper popped out and Logston couldn’t get back to the bag in time to prevent an inning-ending double play.

The visitors added a run in the top of the second thanks to a York error as St. Paul doubled its lead and Kain Combs drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the frame but was thrown out trying to swipe second base.

That mistake loomed large as each of the next three batters – Joey Pedersen, James Samson and Phoenix Brown – all reached via the base on balls, which would have forced in a run had Combs not been thrown out on the base paths.

Instead, York left the bases loaded without scoring after a lineout to left field ended the threat. Friedrichsen worked around a leadoff walk to hang a ‘0’ on the scoreboard in the third, but the Kings could not convert on Logston’s one-out walk in the bottom of the frame.

That kept it a 2-0 ballgame heading to the top of the fourth, where things quickly unraveled for the home team. After a leadoff single, back-to-back York errors loaded the bases. St. Paul took advantage with consecutive RBI singles, plated a third run on the third King error of the inning and then made it a 6-0 game with a sac fly to left field.

Despite the quick four-run outburst, the visitors still weren’t done. After a pop out marked the second out of the inning, St. Paul scored another run on a passed ball, York’s fourth defensive miscue of the inning kept the rally alive and another passed ball made it 8-0 and capped the six-run explosion.

York recorded its first hit of the game when Combs led off the bottom of the fourth with a single to right field, but the Kings again failed to take advantage of the opportunity. The visitors then left the bases loaded in the top of the fifth before York finally broke through in the bottom of the frame.

Rylan Kamler and Logston both walked to put two runners on with one out before Dirks reached via the hit-by-pitch to load the bases with two away. This time, the Kings cashed in as a passed ball scored the hosts’ first run and Combs followed with an RBI single on a ground ball into left field, making it an 8-2 game heading to the sixth.

St. Paul tacked on another run on an RBI single in the top of the inning and York could not score in the bottom of the frame as visitors closed out a 9-2 win.

The Cornerstone Kings’ patience at the plate paid off to the tune of nine walks – including three from Logston and two from Kamler – but the hosts couldn’t capitalize on the free passes because they only managed two hits against the St. Paul pitching staff, both off the bat of Combs.

York also struggled defensively, committing six fielding errors contributing to six unearned runs. Friedrichsen took the loss on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing eight runs on nine hits, though only two of those runs were earned. He also walked a pair of batters and struck out one.

Wyatt Gartner pitched two innings of relief, giving up one run on two hits and two walks with a pair of Ks.

St. Paul racked up nine runs on 11 hits in the win, led by a 3 for 4 day at the plate from Weller, who also got the win on the mound as he allowed two runs on two hits and eight walks with two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

The Kings are back in action tonight as they return to the friendly confines of Levitt Stadium for a matchup with Albion beginning at 5:30 p.m.