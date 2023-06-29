YORK – After a disappointing loss at Valparaiso on Tuesday, the York Seniors returned to the friendly confines of Levitt Stadium for a Wednesday tilt against St. Paul. Like Tuesday, the Cornerstone Kings again got out to a fast start against the Legion 119 Seniors with four runs in the bottom of the first, then plated three more in the second.

That early cushion proved to be more than enough, as the Kings added another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to improve to 13-9 on the season with a 10-2 victory.

Collin Kotschwar toed the rubber for York and sat down St. Paul in order in the top of the first, setting the table for the Cornerstone Kings to seize control early. Trey Richert started the rally with a one-out double to center field, then scored on Trevor Vodicka’s RBI single to center.

An error on the play allowed Vodicka to scamper to second base, which loomed large after Isaac Stark singled to center to put runners on the corners. Vodicka then raced home on a wild pitch and Garrett Bonnell followed with an RBI single to right field, putting York on top 3-0.

With two away, Kennan Dirks lofted a fly ball into center field, but the St. Paul defender couldn’t come up with the catch; a run scored as a result of the error and the Kings took a 4-0 lead to the second inning.

Kotschwar beaned the first batter of the inning but retired the next three batters to work out of trouble and hang a ‘0’ on the scoreboard before the Cornerstone Kings’ offense went back to work in the home half.

Noah Jones drew a five-pitch walk to lead off the rally and Richert singled on a ground ball up the middle to put runners on the corners. Richert then took second on defensive indifference; with two runners in scoring position, Vodicka cashed in with a ground-ball single into right field to drive in a pair of runs and make it 6-0.

Stark followed with an RBI single to right field, extending the cushion to 7-0. Kotschwar then spun a 1-2-3 top of the third punctuated by fanning the final two batters looking, but York couldn’t add on to the lead in the bottom of the frame.

Kotschwar – who had opened with three hitless innings – finally ran into some trouble in the fourth, beaning the first batter of the inning before allowing back-to-back singles as St. Paul got on the board.

York catcher Bonnell then fired a strike to Jones as the Kings caught a runner trying to steal second base, but a walk put runners back on the corners. St. Paul put the man on first in motion, and a throwing error on the play allowed the second run of the inning to score.

With runners on the corners and one down, first baseman Carter Culotta snagged a line drive and stepped on the bag to double off the runner and end the inning, minimizing the damage.

The Kings couldn’t capitalize on Vodicka’s leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth and Kotschwar struck out the first batter in the top of the fifth before a one-out walk ended his day. Jones took over on the hill and worked around a two-out error to keep St. Paul off the board, keeping the lead at five runs.

York’s offense tacked on another run in the bottom of the inning as Kain Combs led off with a single, took second on a passed ball and came around to score on Dirks’ RBI single to left field.

Jones then worked around a leadoff single in the top of the sixth to toss a scoreless inning, giving the offense a chance to end the game in the bottom of the frame.

Richert legged out an infield single to lead off before Vodicka and Stark both reached via the hit-by-pitch. That loaded the bases with nobody away for Bonnell, who ripped an RBI single into right field. After an infield fly recorded the first out, Vodicka ran home on a passed ball to score the Cornerstone Kings’ 10th run.

The eight-run rule then took effect, sealing away York’s 13th win of the season by a 10-2 margin. The hosts outhit St. Paul 12-3, led by a strong showing from the top half of the order.

Richert went 3 for 4 with a double and scored a three runs from the two-hole, while No. 3 hitter Vodicka finished 3 for 3 with a trio of singles and drove in three of the Kings’ 10 runs. Stark went 2 for 3 at the dish with an RBI single and a stolen base batting cleanup, while Bonnell knocked in a pair of runs and had a multi-hit day from the No. 5 spot.

Together, the quartet accounted for 10 of York’s 10 hits; the other base knocks went to Combs and Dirks. Jones, Kotschwar and Anthony White did not record a hit but did draw one walk apiece.

Kotswchwar earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with a trio of Ks in 4 1/3 innings of action. Jones tossed 1 2/3 frames of one-hit, scoreless relief while fanning one batter.

The Cornerstone Kings were back in action Thursday night as they welcomed Albion to town. The two teams faced off earlier this season at a tournament in Columbus, with York emerging victorious 4-1.