OSCEOLA – After taking a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning, the York Cornerstone Junior Kings erupted for six runs in the top of the second and never looked back as they recorded the 9-4 win over the host Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Juniors on Wednesday night.

The big York inning started off with a Landon Sterna double, followed by Rylan Reutzel reaching base on an error by the first baseman allowing Sterns to score.

A Cam Logston walk, followed by a one-out single off the bat of Joey Pedersen drove in two more runs and the Kings lead was 4-0.

York kept pecking away on offense as Jackson Holoch had a two-out single and he scored on a Brayden Wegrzyn triple to make it 5-0.

York added two more runs without a hit and was on top comfortably through 1 ½ innings 7-0.

The lead would grow to 9-1 before the host Rebels scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

York outhit the hosts 9-5 as Pedersen was the only King batter to post multiple hits in the win. Wegrzyn drove in two runs with a triple, while Kain Combs, Tanner Wagner and Carsen Pieper accounted for the other hits.

Both Emmitt Dirks and Parker Friedrichsen pitched three innings each. Both finished with three walks, while Dirks posted two K’s and Friedrichsen two.

The Rebels were led offensively by Gavin Ohnemus with two hits, one of those a double, the only extra base hit for the Rebels in the game. Brayden Santos was credited with the team’s only RBI.

Six SOS errors led to six unearned runs in the game.

York (7-7) will host Holdrege on Saturday at Levitt Stadium and travel to Kearney to take on Five Points Jersey on Sunday.

York Juniors (7-7) 160 200-9 7 2

SOS Rebels (4-9) 001 210-4 5 6