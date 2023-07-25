CENTRAL CITY - The York Seniors entered Tuesday's B-5 district final against Central City in a familiar position. The Cornerstone Kings were one win away from state a year ago, but lost twice to Valparaiso in the finals at Levitt Stadium.

After a 4-0 start to district play this week had them in a similar position - two cracks at one win against host Central City for a spot at state - the Kings were determined to get over the hump.

"Coming into today we all felt like we had a chip on our shoulder from last year. We'd already been here once, so we kind of felt more confident and we knew we had a really good pitcher coming into the game," third baseman Marshall McCarthy said after the game. "Our motto coming into this tournament was 'job's not finished.' We knew we were good enough to win this tournament coming in, but especially after winning the first four we kept saying the job's not done and we have to win one tomorrow. That's all we need, we don't have to do something heroic, but we're good enough to win."

Early on, it appeared the Kings might cruise to the Class B state tournament as they scored seven runs in the first four innings to take a six-run lead. However, the bats went cold down the stretch and a fifth-inning grand slam from Ashton Gragg got the Post 6 Seniors back into the game.

Central City climbed to within one and had runners on second and third with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, but Collin Kotschwar worked his way out of the major jam to complete a six-out save and send York to state with its first district title since 1991.

"I'm so proud of where he is because going into the back end of the year when I took over, I knew his role had to change to make us better. Sometimes it's difficult for a player to accept that," head coach Aaron Alvarez said of Kotschwar. "It's tough, but he accepted it and he had a tough day at the plate, but he came out there and bent but did not break. He made the pitches and trusted his defense, and I'm so proud of the way he was able to mentally withhold himself from imploding."

York struck first in the top of the first as Isaac Stark reached via the hit-by-pitch to begin the game. Noah Jones singled to put runners on the corners and Trevor Vodicka cashed in with a sac fly to right field to put the visitors on top early.

After Kain Combs spun a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, the Kings mounted a two-out rally in the second. With a runner on third, Emmitt Dirks laced an RBI single into center field and Stark followed with an RBI double to left to make it 3-0.

Stark then swiped third base and scored on a throwing error, but Central City got a run back in the bottom of the second. The score remained 4-1 heading to the fifth, when Trey Richert drove in a run on an RBI single.

Central City was slow to get the ball back to the mound, so Vodicka - who took second on the single - stole third base and came around to score on a passed ball. The Post 6 Seniors again struggled to get the ball in, so Richert went from first to third on the same play and eventually scored on McCarthy's RBI single to center field.

The duo's heads-up baserunning would turn out to be massive as the Kings ultimately needed every last run. The offense dried up after the fourth inning and Gragg's one-out grand slam into the cornfield past the left-field wall got Central City back into the game.

The next batter hit it on the screws, but Stark tracked the ball down in left-center and made a sliding grab for the second out before Combs fanned Kayden Morner looking to end the inning.

"One of the things we preach is you have to stay even keel. It doesn't matter what the moment brings you, and that's a great example of that," Alvarez said after the game. "The home run gets hit, and the infield just laughs it off, it is what it is. Isaac did a great job settling things down, making the play and we were able to settle things down that way."

Kotschwar entered in relief in the sixth and worked around a one-out walk with a pair of groundouts, but the Kings missed out on a chance to tack on some insurance when they stranded a pair of runners in the top of the seventh.

Kotschwar walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the seventh and Connor Erickson doubled him home, then took third on an error in the outfield. An intentional walk to Gragg put two runners on; Gragg then stole second to put runners on second and third with nobody out in a 7-6 game.

Coltor Lueders hit a ground ball to McCarthy at third, who fired to first for the first out. An intentional walk loaded the bases, but the move paid off as McCarthy fielded a ground ball and fired home for a 5-2 fielder's choice and the second out.

One out away from state, Kotschwar worked a full count against Riley Lavene. With nowhere to put him in a one-run game, Kotschwar toed the rubber and fired his 34th pitch toward the plate with one thought on his mind: "This really has to be a strike."

Lavene swung at the offering and missed as the ball found the glove of the catcher Dirks for the final out of the ballgame, sending the Kings to the state tournament in Pierce next week.

"To walk that first guy, you always say the first out is the hardest. Well, it was," McCarthy said. "You have the tying run standing on third, but everybody knew Collin was going to fill up the strike zone so we have to be ready in the field and we have to know what we're doing with the ball. That first ground ball hit to me, I thought it was far enough up the line there was no way the runner was going to go so I didn't even look at him. The second one kind of ate up on me but I got it off."

York outhit Central City 11-6 in the ballgame, as Stark went 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored from the leadoff spot in the lineup. Jones, McCarthy and Dirks also collected multi-hit games, with Jones and Stark both doubling to account for the team's two extra-base hits.

Richert, Kennan Dirks and Carter Culotta also logged hits, while Stark, Vodicka, Richert, McCarthy and Emmitt Dirks each drove in one run in the win.

Combs was the pitcher of record on the mound, allowing five runs - four earned - on five hits and a pair of walks with six Ks. Kotschwar shook off a rough day at the plate to record the six-out save and punch the ticket to state.

"Hitting is just one part of the game, and it's not that hard to shove under and focus on what you need to focus on and tune everything out," Kotschwar said after the game. "Honestly, it was just I've got to throw strikes, just get it in there and let them make contact. Let them be the ones to mess up and not us."

The end result was a 5-0 run through the B-5 district field capped by the narrowest of victories to secure the program's first district title since 1991.

"It's surreal, to be honest. I've been on a lot of teams, I've played Legion for three years now and it's been so much fun," McCarthy said. "This team, we knew only losing one we were going to have a good team, and we've had a lot of hardships throughout the year but just to come in and do it and find out this is the first team in 32 years or whatever to do it, that was big. Just knowing we were good enough to get the job done was huge."