CENTRAL CITY – In the final game on the opening day of the B-5 district tournament, the York Seniors took on host Central City in a 3-6 matchup at Kernel Field on Friday evening.

Backed by Kain Combs’ dominant outing on the mound, the Cornerstone Kings racked up eight hits and took advantage of five Central City errors in a 10-0 shutout over five innings.

Combs spun a 1-2-3 frame in the top of the first with an assist from second baseman Kennan Dirks, who flashed the leather on back-to-back plays.

With one down, Connor Erickson hammered a ground ball up the middle, but Dirks ranged several feet to his left, picked the ball off the dirt in front of shortstop Noah Jones and fired a side-arm strike to first baseman Carter Culotta that beat Erickson to the bag for the out.

Ashton Gragg then hammered a 1-1 pitch toward second, but Dirks snagged the line drive out of the air for the final out of the inning.

York threatened in the home half of the frame as Trevor Vodicka and Trey Richert drew consecutive two-out walks before Collin Kotschwar laced a single into center field to load the bases for Marshall McCarthy. The Kings’ third baseman hit the ball on the screws, but it went right into the glove of center fielder Kayden Morner for the out as York left the bases juiced.

Combs worked around a two-out walk – ultimately the only baserunner the York hurler would allow in the ballgame – to keep Central City off the board in the top of the second. The Kings took the lead in the bottom of the frame on Isaac Stark’s two-out, RBI single into right field.

Jones then walked and Vodicka reached via the hit-by-pitch, but Richert grounded out on a 3-0 count to end the inning and leave the bases loaded for the second frame in a row.

After another 1-2-3 frame in the top of the third, Kotschwar walked and McCarthy legged out an infield single to put a pair of runners on with nobody away in the bottom of the frame. After a fielder’s choice and a groundout, Emmitt Dirks stepped to the dish and ripped an 0-2 pitch up the middle to drive in a pair of runs and extend the Kings’ cushion to 3-0.

York broke the game wide open in the bottom of the fourth, as Vodicka hammered a leadoff double into center field and Richert laid down a perfect bunt for an infield single. However, Central City pitcher Oliver Herman’s throw to first was wide of the bag, and by the time Erickson tracked the ball down Vodicka had scored the game’s fourth run and Richert stood on third.

The error proved costly as Richert came around to score on Kotschwar’s RBI groundout, but the Kings weren’t done. With two down, Kennan Dirks singled on a ground ball into left field, Anthony White walked and Emmitt Dirks reached on a hit-by-pitch to load the bases for Stark, who worked a full count and then took ball four to knock in another run.

Jones stepped to the dish and beat out an infield single, but another Central City defensive miscue plated two more runs and left runners on second and third. Vodicka then hit a ground ball to shortstop, but Gragg couldn’t handle the hop and the ball got away into the outfield as Stark and Jones both scored to make it a 10-0 ballgame.

Combs took the mound and retired the first two batters in the top of the fifth, but the Kings went to the bullpen for the final out to keep his pitch count under 60. Talan Hager took over on the bump and induced a ground ball to third. McCarthy didn’t quite field it cleanly on the hop but recovered in plenty of time to fire to first for the out to end the ballgame and clinch the 10-0 shutout.

Combs picked up the win, allowing one baserunner across 4 2/3 innings of hitless baseball. Because he exited having thrown 58 pitches, York was able to keep him under the 60-pitch limit. That means Combs is only required to take one day of rest instead of two and would be eligible to pitch in a potential winner’s bracket matchup Sunday, likely against top-seeded Sutton.

Offensively, the Kings did notch eight hits but also drew six walks and cashed in on five Central City errors leading to eight unearned runs.

Vodicka had the game’s only extra-base hit with his fourth-inning double, while Stark, Jones, Kotschwar, Richert, McCarthy, Kennan Dirks and Emmitt Dirks all singled. Stark and Emmitt Dirks drove in a pair of runs apiece, while Kotschwar and Jones also tallied RBIs in the win.

Central City used three pitchers in the loss; Gragg got the start and took the loss as he allowed three runs – two earned – on four hits and four walks with a pair of Ks in 2 2/3 innings of work, Herman tossed one inning of relief and allowed five unearned runs on two hits and a walk and Toliver Scholl pitched 1/3 of an inning while giving up a pair of unearned runs on a hit and a walk.

York advanced to Saturday night’s winner’s bracket matchup against 2-seed St. Paul, while Central City will take on 7-seed Doniphan-Trumbull in an elimination game.