SUTTON — Fresh off Tuesday’s win over 2-seeded Sutton in an elimination game at the B1 district tournament, the York Juniors returned to the diamond Wednesday afternoon needing a pair of wins to secure a trip to the state tournament.

The Cornerstone Kings played well, but in the end their spirited effort was not enough to walk away with a victory as Beatrice ended York’s season by a 5-2 margin and advanced to face Seward in the finals Wednesday night.

Unlike Tuesday’s outing against Sutton, York fell behind the 8-ball early as Beatrice scratched across a trio of runs in the top of the first inning on a pair of RBI singles and a run-scoring double.

The Kings answered back in the bottom of the frame as Carsen Pieper ripped a leadoff single into left field and Joey Pedersen squared up a bunt to move the runner into scoring position.

Kain Combs, who drove in four runs against Sutton, cashed in with a line-drive single to left field to put the Kings on the board.

While York pitcher Parker Friedrichsen spun three consecutive 1-2-3 innings in the second, third and fourth frames, the Kings could not chip away at the deficit.

In the second, Jackson Holoch ripped a one-out single into center field but did not score. Then in the third Pedersen singled and Combs walked to put two runners on with one away, but a fly out and strikeout ended the threat. The bats went down in order in the fourth, giving Beatrice an opportunity to tack on some insurance runs.

They did exactly that as Friedrichsen issued a leadoff walk. A bunt and a balk moved the runner to third, where an RBI single made it 4-1. Beatrice tacked on another run later in the inning to pad the cushion to four runs, but York refused to go down without a fight.

Landon Sterns singled on a grounder into left field to lead off the bottom of the fifth and Combs drew a two-out walk to put a pair of runners on.

A passed ball moved both runners into scoring position for Emmitt Dirks, who legged out an infield single to drive in a run and trim the deficit to three. However, a strikeout ended the threat as the Kings left runners on the corners.

Beatrice loaded the bases with nobody down in the sixth and threatened to break the game open, but Friedrichsen induced a pair of fielder’s choices and a flyout to left field to hang a ‘0’ on the scoreboard.

York went down in order in the bottom of the frame and Friedrichsen again navigated his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh as the Kings went to the bottom of the last needing three runs to extend their season.

Sterns led off the bottom of the seventh with a single into left field and Piper drew a walk to put two runners on with nobody away, but Beatrice reliever Prall fanned each of the next three batters to end the game.

The two sides were fairly matched in terms of hits as Beatrice amassed eight and York finished with seven, but the Kings simply could not capitalize on their opportunities as well as Beatrice did.

Sterns had a multi-hit effort for York, while Pieper, Pedersen, Combs, Dirks and Holoch also tallied base knocks. Combs and Dirks both drove in one run for the Kings in the loss.

Friedrichsen tossed a complete game on the mound and took the loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and four walks with a pair of Ks across seven innings and 103 pitches.

The York Juniors cap the season with a winning record, as their 3-2 showing at the B1 district meet improved their season mark to 14-12.