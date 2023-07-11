SUTTON — The York Juniors took the diamond Tuesday night knowing they were playing to keep their season alive as they took on host Sutton in an elimination game at DLD Park.

Buoyed by a dominant performance from Kain Combs on the mound and at the plate, the Cornerstone Kings kept their season going for at least another day as they eliminated the B1 district’s No. 2 seed by a 5-2 margin.

After Combs struck out the first two batters of the ballgame, Sutton mounted a first-inning threat with an error and a Declan Peterson single to left field.

Payton Reed stepped to the plate and cracked a line drive off the bat, but York right fielder Brayden Wegrzyn turned on the jets and made a sliding grab in right-center field to rob Reed of a base hit.

The SportsCenter Top 10-worthy catch ended the inning and kept the hosts off the board, giving York a chance to seize momentum in the bottom of the frame. The Kings did just that as Carsen Pieper singled on a ground ball up the middle to lead off the inning.

After back-to-back flyouts, Emmitt Dirks reached via the hit-by-pitch and Combs helped his own cause at the dish, cranking a two-run double into left field and putting York on top early.

Sutton rallied in the top of the second thanks to a pair of York errors, loading the bases with one down and prompting a mound visit from the Kings’ dugout.

The pep talk worked, as Combs gave up an RBI single but fanned the next batter looking and induced a lineout to second baseman Jackson Holoch to limit the damage and keep it a 2-1 ballgame.

In the bottom of the second, James Samson and Landon Sterns drew a pair of one-out walks and Joey Pedersen cashed in with an RBI double into right field, padding the cushion to 3-1.

Cameron Logston nearly made it 5-1 moments later, but his sharp contact into left field landed maybe an inch foul and instead of a two-run double, he struck out on the next pitch to end the threat and leave two runners in scoring position.

Combs then spun a 1-2-3 top of the third on five pitches, but York left the bases juiced in the bottom of the frame. He again sat down the Sutton lineup in order in the fourth, giving the Kings a chance to tack on some insurance.

With one away in the bottom of the fourth, Pedersen was beaned and Logston singled to right field. Dirks put down a bunt to move both men into scoring position for Combs, who ripped a single into left field, plating both runners and making it a 5-1 game.

Sutton failed to capitalize on a leadoff single in the fifth, but York left two runners on in the bottom of the frame. Combs worked around a one-out walk to toss a scoreless sixth and Logston singled to lead off the home half of the frame, but the Kings could not drive him in and tack on another insurance run.

Combs fanned two of the first three batters in the top of the seventh but issued a two-out walk as York went to the bullpen.

Samson entered and walked the first batter he faced, then induced a fly ball to right field. However, the Kings failed to come down with the catch and a run scored on the error as Sutton brought the go-ahead run to the plate.

Weston Ohrt worked a 3-1 count, but with nowhere to put him, Samson induced a ground ball back to the mound and fired over to first for the final out as York sent the hosts packing with a 5-2 victory.

Combs’ electric performance extended the Kings’ season for at least one more day, as he allowed a pair of unearned runs on just three hits and four walks across 6 2/3 strong innings while racking up eight Ks.

He also went 2 for 4 at the dish with a double and single and drove in four of the Kings’ five runs. Logston also had a multi-hit day as York finished with seven hits; Pieper and Dirks singled while Pedersen notched an RBI double to account for the other base knocks

Eli Nething had two of Sutton’s three hits with the other going to Declan Peterson. Nething also took the loss on the mound, allowing five earned runs on six hits and five walks with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work.

York kept its season alive and improved its record to 14-11 with the win. The Kings will face Beatrice at 4 p.m. Wednesday, who defeated Seward 4-3 in eight innings in the early game to hand the ZKE Storage Juniors their first loss of the district tournament.

Because the tournament is double elimination and Seward had advanced through the winner’s bracket, they will play in the finals against the winner the York/Beatrice game, meaning the Cornerstone Kings must win twice on Wednesday to advance to the state tournament.