YORK – Some people will say it wasn’t a 32-year drought, because York played and hosted the 2001 Class B State Tournament at Levitt Stadium.

However, the last time a team actually qualified occurred in 1991, when the York Legion team defeated Lincoln Glass 7-1 at Levitt Stadium and punched their ticket to O’Neill and Appleby Field, where the state tournament was held.

In 2001 the York Juniors topped Chadron 7-1 in the opener, then lost to Omaha Skutt 9-1 and Beatrice 13-1.

In 1991 the York Legion lost to Omaha Roncalli 19-9, won an eight-inning thriller over Alliance 8-7 and dropped a heartbreaking 4-3 contest against Central City.

All three stories featured today were written by sports staff writer Jeff Headley, who eventually became the York News-Times sports editor back in the early to mid-90’s.

Omaha Roncalli 19 York 9

Walks costly for York in state tournament

Four York pitchers gave up 13 walks, 10 of which scored, in the 19-9 loss to Omaha Roncalli on opening day of the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament in O’Neill.

Starting pitcher Brandon Kircher and first reliever Greg Daake struggled with control problems through the first five innings. Kircher gave up 10 runs in 4 1/3, walked seven batters and fanned three. Daake allowed two runs and walked five.

Dave Vincent and Chad Tonniges combined their efforts over the final two innings.

The game started well enough for York. The Juniors scored four runs on three hits and two walks in the top of the first.

Kircher walked the first three Omaha hitters to start the game and Walt Vercoe singled and Matt Gittings doubled to clear the bases, and the game was tied at 4-4 through one.

York catcher Tonniges stepped to the plate and pulled Mike Neiderle’s pitch out of O’Neill’s well-groomed park for a two-run home run and a 6-4 lead.

York continued to maintain a slim 6-5 advantage through three innings, but in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings Omaha Roncalli scored 14 runs and put the game away on Gittings' single that opened the lead to 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth.

York was outhit in the game 11-6 and they committed five errors while Roncalli had three.

York 8 Alliance 7 (8 innings)

York Juniors pull off escape in 8th inning at state meet

The York Juniors probably came as close to being out of the American Legion State Baseball Tournament as possible.

In what proved to be the game winner, Cory Morris plowed home with the deciding run on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth frame as York nipped Alliance 8-7.

The Juniors kept the game alive in the bottom of the seventh by the scoring the tying run on a Vincent single with two outs.

Alliance jumped out to an early 7-3 lead as Chad Coulter hit a three-run homer off York starter Lance Lawson.

York scored once in the first as Daake drew a walk and scored on two errors. Alliance had six miscues in the game while York was charted with four.

A two-out, three run rally for York in the fourth cut Alliance's lead to 7-6. The big hit was a Kircher two-run single following a hit by Tonniges and a free pass.

After a shaky start, Lawson went the distance as he struck out two and walked two and hit three Alliance batters.

York out hit Alliance 11-10 in the win.

Central City 4 York 3

Central City ends York’s baseball season

York’s Junior Legion baseball team entered a “Field of Dreams” but ended up with a "Nightmare in the Corn.”

York jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Daake drew a walk in the top of the third with two outs and Brink followed with a double to score Daake. Brink would also come around to score as Tonniges’ hard ground ball was mishandled and Brink came across with the second score.

The bottom of the fifth inning was York’s downfall as Central City scored three runs on four hits off starter Kircher to take the 3-2 lead.

York tied the game in the top of the sixth when Tonniges got aboard on a walk and eventually scored on a passed ball.

A Ray Miller single scored Central City’s Jim Steinke with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth after Steinke had walked and stole second.

York had a chance in the seventh as they got their first two runners aboard, but a strikeout, a fly out and a ground out ended the comeback bid by York.

York finished the season with a record of 16-12 with a determined run in the post-season.