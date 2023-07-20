The 2023 District Baseball schedules have been released for York in Class B and Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS), Utica Beaver-Crossing (UBC) and Geneva.

The winner of each district next week will advance to the Class B and Class C State Tournament starting on Saturday, July 29. The Class B State Tournament will be played at Pierce and Class C will be contested at Gordon-Rushville.

B-5 district tournament at Central City

Friday, July 21

Game 1 (1) Sutton-bye

Game 2 1 p.m. (5) Aurora vs. (4) Twin River

Game 3 7 p.m. (3) York vs. (6) Central City

Game 4 4 p.m. (2) St. Paul vs. (7) Doniphan-Trumbull

Saturday, July 22

Game 5 Loser 1 vs. Loser 2

Game 6 1 p.m. Loser 3 vs. Loser 4

Game 7 4 p.m. Winner 1 vs. Winner 2

Game 8 7 p.m. Winner 3 vs. Winner 4

Sunday, July 23

Game times at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Game times 4 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Championship-first game scheduled for 4 p.m.- if necessary second championship game will be will be p30 minutes after completion of game one.

C-5 district tournament at Wilber

Friday, July 21

Game 1 5:30 p.m. (5) UBC vs. (4) SOS

Game 2 8 p.m. (3) David City vs. (2) Geneva

Saturday, July 22

Game 3 Loser 1 vs. Loser 2

Game 4 (1) Wilber vs. winner of UBC/SOS

Sunday, July 23

Game times 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Game time-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Championship-5:30 p.m./if necessary game will be played 30 minutes following first game.