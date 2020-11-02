2020 NSAA Volleyball Championships Fan Information

LINCOLN – The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA), Pinnacle Bank Arena (PBA) and the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau (LCVB) are committed to providing a positive experience at the 2020 NSAA State Volleyball Championships.
Hosting an event of this magnitude during a pandemic requires the NSAA and PBA to follow strict health and safety requirements.
• Clear Bag policy is in effect for fans at PBA.
• All available tickets have been allocated to participating schools.
• Tickets will not be available at PBA. If you do not have a ticket, you will not be granted access to the arena.
• Fans are expected to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose while inside the arena.
• Fans are expected to sit in designated seats and sections and adhere to physical distancing requirements.
• The 200 and 300 levels of PBA will be open. Ushers will help fans find a seat.
• Fans should exit the arena after the completion of their team’s match to allow PBA staff to sanitize seating areas for the next session. At the conclusion of each session, the arena will be cleared.
• Students must sit in their respective reserved seating section and must abide by physical distancing requirements.
• If you need assistance while attending the event, please contact a PBA event staffer. Parking will be available in the Arena Festival Parking Lot located northeast of PBA across the Lincoln Bridge, in the Premium Parking Lot on the southwest corner of the arena and in all of the Haymarket Garages including: Red 1, Green 2, Blue 3, Lumber Works and Haymarket Garages. If you do not feel well, if you have a fever or if you have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, do not attend the NSAA Volleyball Championships.
All matches of the NSAA Volleyball Championships on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be streamed live on the NFHS Network. Saturday’s Championship Finals will be available live on NET, streamed on NET’s website and via their mobile app.
The NSAA, PBA and the LCVB are excited to host all participating teams and their communities.
Thanks in advance for your cooperation and continued support. Please Note – This information is subject to change pending COVID-19 developments and the directives from the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department.
