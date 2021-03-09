High School girls basketball wraps up a question filled season

YORK – Back in December when the high school basketball season got underway, there were no guarantees that we would even make it to the finish before the COVID-19 pandemic would shut everything down.

Teams from Lancaster County had to wait a few weeks before they got clearance to play as the pandemic at the time was raging throughout the state.

On Saturday, six girls state basketball champions were crowned in six classes during the state finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Just a year ago things were starting to ramp up with the COVID-19 issue. Following the girls tournament when concerns about the spread of the disease started to surface, the boys tournament was played with a limited number of fans, most of those family members.

According to a report during the state tournament better than 97% of the regular season games were played this year.

Three schools from the York coverage area made their way to Lincoln last week.

The York Dukes finished the season with a record of 21-4 as they came up short in their quest for a seat at the championship table with a loss to Norris in the Class B semifinals. York opened with a win over the No. 4 seed Omaha Skutt Catholic SkyHawks on Tuesday, 31-28.