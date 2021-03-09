High School girls basketball wraps up a question filled season

YORK – Back in December when the high school basketball season got underway, there were no guarantees that we would even make it to the finish before the COVID-19 pandemic would shut everything down.
Teams from Lancaster County had to wait a few weeks before they got clearance to play as the pandemic at the time was raging throughout the state.
On Saturday, six girls state basketball champions were crowned in six classes during the state finals at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Just a year ago things were starting to ramp up with the COVID-19 issue. Following the girls tournament when concerns about the spread of the disease started to surface, the boys tournament was played with a limited number of fans, most of those family members.
According to a report during the state tournament better than 97% of the regular season games were played this year.
Three schools from the York coverage area made their way to Lincoln last week.
The York Dukes finished the season with a record of 21-4 as they came up short in their quest for a seat at the championship table with a loss to Norris in the Class B semifinals. York opened with a win over the No. 4 seed Omaha Skutt Catholic SkyHawks on Tuesday, 31-28.
In years past the tournament started on Thursday and ended on Saturday with the championship round. This year the NSAA in an effort to maintain distancing started the tournament Tuesday and continued for five days until the finals were played last Saturday. The schedule provided for PBA to host all the games except for Wednesday when C2 played at Lincoln Southeast; D1 was held at Lincoln Southwest and D2 played its first round at Lincoln North Star.
The Centennial Broncos made their first state tournament appearance since 1999, but ran into the eventual state champion Crofton Warriors in the first round. The Broncos capped a great year with a record of 23-3.
Exeter-Milligan was hanging tough in their first round game with Mullen, but had a rough second half and dropped a 53-30 decision. They ended the season 23-5.
Cross County (20-5) also had a great year, losing in the district finals to Ponca, 28-23. The Ponca Indians made it all the way to the finals and lost a heartbreaker to Crofton. The Cougars took a six-point lead to the fourth quarter against Ponca, but the Indians pulled it out with a strong final eight minutes.
The only other winning record among area teams was McCool Junction at 13-8.
Here are the York News-Times final all-area leaders for 2020-21.
Scoring Average
1. McKenna Yates FR. McCool Junction 17.0
2. Maddie Portwine SR. York 15.7
3. Lexi Theis JR. Fillmore Central 15.3
4. Erica Stratman SR. Cross County 14.1
5. Jackie Schelkopf SR. Fillmore Central 13.9
6. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 13.3
7. Cameran Jansky JR. Exeter-Milligan 10.5
Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 10.5
9. Brianna Wilshusen SR. High Plains 9.4
10. Rorie Loveland SR. Hampton 9.2
Rebound Average
1. Masa Scheierman JR. York 10.7
2. Brooke Bannister SR. High Plains 8.2
3. Erica Stratman SR. Cross County 8.0
4. Zaya Stuart JR. Hampton 7.9
5. Brianna Wilshusen SR. High Plains 7.4
6. Lily Otte SO. Nebraska Lutheran 7.2
7. Olivia Johnson SR. McCool Junction 6.0
8. Kylie Mersch JR. Hampton 5.8
9. Lexi Theis JR. Fillmore Central 5.6
10. Asia Nisly SR. Centennial 5.5
Marissa Endorf FR. Nebraska Lutheran 5.5
Field Goal %- (at least 75 attempts)
1. Erica Stratman SR. Cross Co. 156-276 .565
2. Lexi Theis JR. FC 125-262 .477
3. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 125-272 .460
4. Emma Hansen SR. Hampton 30- 67 .448
5. Cameran Jansky JR. EM 118-265 .445
Three-point FG %- (at least 35 attempts)
1. McKenna Yates FR. MCJ 51-152 .336
2. Maddie Portwine SR. York 33-99 .333
3. Asia Nisly SR. Centennial 28-86 .326
Shyanne Anderson FR. Cross Co. 29-89 .326
5. Jackie Schelkopf SR. FC 43-135 .319
Free Throw %- (at least 40 attempts)
1. Mattie Pohl JR. York 38-50 .760
2. Daylee Dey SR. Centennial 49-66 .742
3. Shyanne Anderson FR. Cross Co. 31-42 .738
4. Rorie Loveland SR. Hampton 61-84 .726
5. Maddie Portwine SR. York 91-127 .717
6. Zaya Stuart JR. Hampton 52-85 .712
7. Destiny Shepherd JR. York 41-60 .683
8. Emma Olsen JR. EM 43-67 .641
9. Cortlyn Schaefer SR. Cross Co. 31-49 .633
10. McKenna Yates FR. MCJ 41-66 .621
Assists per game
1. Cortlyn Schaefer SR. Cross County 4.4
2. Lillian Dose SO. Hampton 3.9
3. Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 3.4
4. Jacy Mentink SR. Cross County 3.0
5. Kylie Mersch JR. Hampton 2.7
Steals per game
1. Sophia Helwig JR. Nebraska Lutheran 4.4
2. Natalie Hueske SR Nebraska Lutheran 4.0
3. Lillian Dose SO. Hampton 3.7
4. Kate Hirschfeld SR. Centennial 3.5
Lexie Wolinski SR. Hampton 3.5