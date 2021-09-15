High Plains wins 2-0 from Palmer in volleyball

POLK – After being swept by the Riverside Chargers in a hard fought match in the first game of Tuesday night’s volleyball triangular in Polk, the High Plains Storm got right back on the win track with a 2-0 win over the Palmer Tigers.

High Plains improved to 5-3 winning 25-18 and 25-15 over the Tigers.

The Storm hammered 18 team kills with Alexis Kalkwarf and Gordona Howell both picking up four each, while Hailey Lindburg and Rylee Ackerson had three apiece. As a team the Storm was 49 of 57 with a .175 hitting percentage.

The Storm scored seven points on ace serves as Emily and Rylee Ackerson were the team leaders with four and two aces respectively.

Howell had two blocks and Linburg and Kalkwarf each scooped up seven digs.

In setting it was freshman Courtney Carlstrom with eight assists on 31 of 31 attempts, while Kalkwarf was 12 of 13 with five assists.

Palmer was led by junior Joslynn Donahey with three kills. As a team they had just two aces. Dohaney added two blocks and 14 digs and freshman Makenna Motti had nine assists.

High Plains will host their second triangular of the week tonight as Clarkson-Leigh and Lindsay Holy Family will be in Polk for a 5:30 p.m. first serve.