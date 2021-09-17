High Plains winless in its own volleyball triangular

POLK – The High Plains Storm welcomed Omaha World-Herald Class C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to town Thursday night for a home volleyball tri. The Storm finished the day with a pair of losses against the Patriots and Bulldogs to fall to 6-5 on the season

Clarkson/Leigh 2, High Plains 0

The undefeated Patriots quickly dispatched High Plains in two sets 25-10, 25-12. Junior Hailey Lindburg led the Storm with five kills, while junior Emily Ackerson added three. High Plains finished the match with nine kills as a team.

Ackerson notched the lone High Plains service ace, while freshman Rylee Ackerson recorded a team-high eight digs. Freshmen Courtney Carlstrom and Alexis Kalkwarf led the Storm with four assists apiece.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2, High Plains 0

The Bulldogs crushed High Plains 25-4 in the opening set and then closed the door on the Storm with a 25-16 win in the second. HLHF senior Addison Schneider hammered a match-high eight kills, two more than High Plains had as a team.