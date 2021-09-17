 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Plains winless in its own volleyball triangular
0 comments

High Plains winless in its own volleyball triangular

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

POLK – The High Plains Storm welcomed Omaha World-Herald Class C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to town Thursday night for a home volleyball tri. The Storm finished the day with a pair of losses against the Patriots and Bulldogs to fall to 6-5 on the season

Clarkson/Leigh 2, High Plains 0

The undefeated Patriots quickly dispatched High Plains in two sets 25-10, 25-12. Junior Hailey Lindburg led the Storm with five kills, while junior Emily Ackerson added three. High Plains finished the match with nine kills as a team.

Ackerson notched the lone High Plains service ace, while freshman Rylee Ackerson recorded a team-high eight digs. Freshmen Courtney Carlstrom and Alexis Kalkwarf led the Storm with four assists apiece.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2, High Plains 0

The Bulldogs crushed High Plains 25-4 in the opening set and then closed the door on the Storm with a 25-16 win in the second. HLHF senior Addison Schneider hammered a match-high eight kills, two more than High Plains had as a team.

Lindburg and Carlstrom smashed two kills and one block apiece to lead the Storm in both categories. Lindburg and Rylee Ackerson each produced one service ace, while Kwalkorf recorded a team-high 10 digs. Both Ackersons added five and Lindburg tallied four.

Kwalkorf notched four of the six High Plains assists in the loss.

The Storm will look to rebound Tuesday when they hit the road for the Elba tri against Elba and St. Edward.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Auburn vs. Penn State: Loser is finished

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News