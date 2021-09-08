High Plains volleyball suffers sweep at hands of Fullerton

CLARKS – The High Plains Storm were on home soil for the first time this year -sort of.

The Storm hosted the 4-1) Fullerton Warriors in Clarks as they await their return to Polk and the completion of some renovations going on at the school.

After wins over Giltner and East Butler to open the year, High Plains came up short as they dropped a three game sweep to Fullerton by the scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-15.

The Storm pounded 16 team kills led by junior Kenzie Wruble with seven on 19 of 23 swings. Junior Hailey Lindburg was 20 of 25 with five kills. Overall, High Plains was 76 of 92 on their swings at the net.

Setting up the offense were both senior Alexis Kalkwarf and freshman Courtney Carlstrom. Kalkwarf was 34 of 37 with eight set assists, while Carlstrom finished with seven assists on 44 of 45 attempts.

Lindburg and Wruble had 14 and 11 digs respectively and as a team the Storm collected nine ace serves. Kalkwarf led the way with three, while picking up two winners each were Lindburg, Wruble and Gordona Howell.

Howell, Carlstrom and Wruble were each credited with one block.

High Plains (2-1) will travel to D1 No. 4 Nebraska Christian tonight. They will also be in action this weekend at the McCool Junction Tournament.