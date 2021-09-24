High Plains volleyball goes to 13-6 with victory over SRC Huskies

POLK – High Plains cruised to a two-set sweep over Shelby-Rising City in the final game of its home volleyball tri Thursday night. The win moved the Storm to 13-6 on the year after a two-set sweep of Dorchester in its opener Thursday.

High Plains took the first set 25-17 and then broke out the brooms in emphatic fashion with a 25-9 win in the second set. Kenzie Wruble hammered six kills to lead the Storm against the Huskies; the junior finished with 12 kills on the day after collecting six kills in the win over the Longhorns.

After crushing a team-high nine kills in the opener Thursday, junior Hailey Lindburg added another five against the Huskies. Senior Gordona Howell also recorded three kills as the Storm finished with 18 kills for the match.

High Plains crushed 13 service aces against Shelby-Rising City to finish with 24 aces on the day after adding 11 against Dorchester. Courtney Carlstrom and Emily Ackerson each paced the Storm with four aces against the Huskies, while Lindburg added three and freshman Addie Lindburg notched two.

Hailey Lindburg and Wruble both recorded a team-high seven digs in the win, while Carlstrom tallied 12 of the Storm’s 18 assists.

High Plains returns to action Tuesday when the McCool Junction Mustangs come to town.