High Plains visits Genoa for track and field competition

GENOA - The Central Valley Eagles dominated both the girls and boys team races at the Twin River Invite on Wednesday.

The CV girls tallied 168 points to second place Palmer with 117 and third place High Plains and Heartland Lutheran who both finished with 66.

The Eagles also pulled away in the boys race with 151 points, second place went to St. Edward 42 points back and High Plains took third with 75.

Of the Storm’s 66 points in the girls race, High Plains made its living on the field events where they scored 46 points.

Senior Brianna Wilshusen was second in both the shot put (34-2) and the discus (88-05). Third in the discus went to Emily Ackerson with a toss of 86-08.

High Plains placed two girls in the long jump with Brooke Bannister in third with a jump of 13-11 ½ and Kenzie Wruble finished fifth with a distance of 13-3 ½. Bannister and Wruble also combined to go 2-3 in the triple jump with leaps of 29-9 and 29-5 respectively.

The only scoring for the Storm girls on the track came from Alexis Kalkawrf with a second place in the 300 hurdles (57.62) and in the 100 hurdles with a time of 20.16 for fourth place.

In the 200, Esperanza Lesiak came in sixth with a time of 31.93.