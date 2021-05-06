High Plains visits Genoa for track and field competition

GENOA - The Central Valley Eagles dominated both the girls and boys team races at the Twin River Invite on Wednesday.
The CV girls tallied 168 points to second place Palmer with 117 and third place High Plains and Heartland Lutheran who both finished with 66.
The Eagles also pulled away in the boys race with 151 points, second place went to St. Edward 42 points back and High Plains took third with 75.
Of the Storm’s 66 points in the girls race, High Plains made its living on the field events where they scored 46 points.
Senior Brianna Wilshusen was second in both the shot put (34-2) and the discus (88-05). Third in the discus went to Emily Ackerson with a toss of 86-08.
High Plains placed two girls in the long jump with Brooke Bannister in third with a jump of 13-11 ½ and Kenzie Wruble finished fifth with a distance of 13-3 ½. Bannister and Wruble also combined to go 2-3 in the triple jump with leaps of 29-9 and 29-5 respectively.
The only scoring for the Storm girls on the track came from Alexis Kalkawrf with a second place in the 300 hurdles (57.62) and in the 100 hurdles with a time of 20.16 for fourth place.
In the 200, Esperanza Lesiak came in sixth with a time of 31.93.
High Plains boys had a lot better balance as they placed in two of the three relays with their best a second place in the 4x100. That team consisted of Lane Urkoski, Javier Moreno, Tanner Wood and Trevor Carlstrom. They were fifth in the 4x400.
Urkoski placed fifth in the 100; he was second in the discus (120-0) and he added eight more points in the long jump with a second place effort and a distance of 17-9.
Carlstrom was third in the long jump 17-8 and sixth in the 200. In the 200 the Storm scored nine points and added 12 more in the 400 with Lance Russell third (58.76); Mario Lesiak fourth (59.76) and Gavin Morris fifth with a time of 1:00.12.
In the 300 intermediate hurdles, Cole Swanson took second with a clocking of 48.96 and was also sixth in the high jump as he cleared 4-10.
In the pole vault Tanner Wood finished third (11-0) and Morris was fifth clearing 9-0.
High Plains will be in Osceola on Wednesday, May 12 for the D-2 District that is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m.
Girls Team Scoring-1.Central Valley 168; 2.Palmer 117; 3T.High Plains 66; 3T.Heartland Lutheran 66; 5.Spalding Academy 35; St. Edward 30; 7.Elba 16
Boys Team Scoring-1.Central Valley 151; 2.St. Edward 109; 3.High Plains 75; 4.Palmer 66; 5.Heartland Lutheran 51; 6.Elba 37; 7.Spalding Academy 39