High Plains track treks to Fullerton for Palmer Tiger invite

FULLERTON - The Central Valley Cougar boys and the Nebraska Christian Eagle girls won the team titles Thursday at the Palmer Invite held in Fullerton.

Central Valley held off Nebraska Christian 94-86, while the High Plains boys were third with 69 points.

On the girls’ side Nebraska Christian’s lead was never threatened as they racked up 148 points to second place Fullerton with 87. High Plains was seventh in the nine-team field with 23 points.

The best finish of the meet for the boys was the 4x100 relay of Tanner Wood, Trevor Carlstrom, Lane Urkoski and Javier Moreno who were clocked at 46.01. The time takes over the top rung among York News-Times area leaders.

Carlstrom was third in the 100 (12.10) and followed that up with sixth in the 200 (25.04). His best finish was a mark of 18-7 in the long jump for second.

In the 400, Lance Russell was clocked at 58.12 for second. Wood took third in the 200 (24.25) and fourth in the pole vault (10-6).

The girls produced a champion Thursday when senior Brooke Bannister won the triple jump (31-1 ½), then added another point in the long jump with a sixth place finish at 14-2.