High Plains takes on the big boys at wrestling invite

By News-Times Staff
High Plains grapples with the big dogs at Platteview Invite
PLATTEVIEW –Other than a sprinkling of other Class D teams, the High Plains Storm battled the big dogs Friday at the Platteview Invite.
The Nebraska City Pioneers, rated at No. 9 in the dual rankings, won the team title with 165 points, second went to Class C No. 10 Raymond Central with 140 and rounding out the top three was Class B No. 6 Aurora with 134.
*All rankings courtesy of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings.
High Plains scored 56 points and finished 11th in a field of 14 teams.
The Storm sent seven wrestlers to the mats Friday and three grapplers came home with medals.
The best efforts of the day came from 106 pounder Hudson Urkoski (12-1) and 132 pounder Javier Morino (10-5) as both took silver in their respective brackets.
At 145 pounds, Wyatt Urkoski (12-5) turned in a third place finish.
Hudson improved to 12-1 with wins over Carter Wander of Syracuse 5-2 and in the semifinal defeated Kristopher Pena of West Point-Beemer by pin in 1:55.
In the championship match, Hudson lost to Nebraska City’s Drew Weedle (11-4) by pin in 3:50.
Marino made the 132 pound final with a win over Toby Lammers of Lincoln North Star and Aidan Riha of Platteview with a 3-1 decision.
In the final, Raymond Central’s Logan Bryce (10-0 and rated at No. 3) defeated the Storm senior 7-1.
In the 145 bracket, Wyatt Urkoski, No. 5 in Class D, defeated Reed Bennett of Elkhorn Valley in a pin at 2:16. He won the third place match over Tucker Maxson of Raymond Central by medical forfeit.
The Storm will host the High Plains Invite scheduled for Friday, January 7 and Saturday, January 8 at Central Community College just north of Columbus.