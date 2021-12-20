High Plains takes on the big boys at wrestling invite

By News-Times Staff

High Plains grapples with the big dogs at Platteview Invite

PLATTEVIEW –Other than a sprinkling of other Class D teams, the High Plains Storm battled the big dogs Friday at the Platteview Invite.

The Nebraska City Pioneers, rated at No. 9 in the dual rankings, won the team title with 165 points, second went to Class C No. 10 Raymond Central with 140 and rounding out the top three was Class B No. 6 Aurora with 134.

*All rankings courtesy of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings.

High Plains scored 56 points and finished 11th in a field of 14 teams.

The Storm sent seven wrestlers to the mats Friday and three grapplers came home with medals.

The best efforts of the day came from 106 pounder Hudson Urkoski (12-1) and 132 pounder Javier Morino (10-5) as both took silver in their respective brackets.

At 145 pounds, Wyatt Urkoski (12-5) turned in a third place finish.