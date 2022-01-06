High Plains takes advantage of double-bonus vs. Hampton

POLK – Both the Hampton Hawks and the High Plains Storm were in the double-bonus with just a little over seven minutes to play in the game on Thursday night.

The Storm did just enough at the free throw line to hold off the Hawks as they went 9 of 19 in the fourth quarter and posted the 40-35 win over Hampton in girls Crossroads Conference action.

While High Plains made the most of the double-bonus the Hawks could not get to the line and in the fourth quarter under the same situation as the Storm shot only five free throws and hit two.

Hampton was 9 of 15 in the loss from the line, while High Plains didn’t sparkle from the 15-foot freebie line hitting 16 of 38 in the game, but they did force the issue and got to the line a lot more often.

High Plains led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter as senior Alexis Kalkawrf, who tied with junior Hailey Lindburg for team-high honors, scored the Storm’s first five points. Lindburg, who had 11 at halftime, and Kalkwarf finished with 13 each.

Hampton’s only lead came with 1:46 to play in the first half when sophomore Shae Kingery scored her only two points to put the Hawks up 19-17.