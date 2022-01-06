High Plains takes advantage of double-bonus vs. Hampton

POLK – Both the Hampton Hawks and the High Plains Storm were in the double-bonus with just a little over seven minutes to play in the game on Thursday night.
The Storm did just enough at the free throw line to hold off the Hawks as they went 9 of 19 in the fourth quarter and posted the 40-35 win over Hampton in girls Crossroads Conference action.
While High Plains made the most of the double-bonus the Hawks could not get to the line and in the fourth quarter under the same situation as the Storm shot only five free throws and hit two.
Hampton was 9 of 15 in the loss from the line, while High Plains didn’t sparkle from the 15-foot freebie line hitting 16 of 38 in the game, but they did force the issue and got to the line a lot more often.
High Plains led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter as senior Alexis Kalkawrf, who tied with junior Hailey Lindburg for team-high honors, scored the Storm’s first five points. Lindburg, who had 11 at halftime, and Kalkwarf finished with 13 each.
Hampton’s only lead came with 1:46 to play in the first half when sophomore Shae Kingery scored her only two points to put the Hawks up 19-17.
High Plains closed the half on a 7-0 run with Lindburg scoring eight of her 13 in the second eight minute stanza.
Hampton senior Zaya Stuart had game-high scoring honors with 16, 12 in the second half.
Hampton closed to two points twice in the fourth quarter and had the ball with a chance to tie or go ahead, but committed five fourth quarter turnovers and were unable to make up any more ground as the Storm used their free throws to keep the Hawks at bay.
Hampton was 13 of 41 from the field and that included misses on all four 3-point attempts. The Hawks did hold a slight rebounding advantage over the Storm 33-30, but they also turned the ball over 26 times to 19 for the Storm.
High Plains was 11 of 27 overall and 3 of 12 from 3-point distance.
Hampton will host Heartland Lutheran next Tuesday, while High Plains is back in action Saturday hosting St. Edward.
Hampton (3-7) 9 10 10 6-35
High Plains (3-6) 10 14 6 10-40
HAM (35)- Mersch 3, Lukassen 2, Kingery 2, Dose 4, Stuart 16, Gilmore 8. Totals-13-41 (0-4) 9-15-35.
HP (40)-Hines 2, Kalkwarf 13, Lindburg 13, R. Ackerson 12. Totals-11-27 (3-12) 16-38-40