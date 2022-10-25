High Plains Storm hosts D2-2 subdistrict

POLK – The High Plains girls’ volleyball team with a record of 22-7 earned the right to host the D2-2 subdistrict volleyball tournament that got underway on Monday night in Polk.

Other teams involved in the tournament included; No. 2 seed Exeter-Milligan (17-11); No. 3 Hampton with a record of 8-20; No. 4 Nebraska Lutheran at 6-19 and the Friend Bulldogs with a mark of 1-24.

In the opening game the Lutheran Knights swept the Bulldogs 25-14, 25-16 and 25-21 to earn the right to take on High Plains in the third game of the night to determine the final entry into tonight’s championship game at 7 p.m.

In the second match of the night the Hampton Hawks could not finish in sets one and three and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves ended the Hawks season with a 3-0 win by the scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23.

High Plains defeated Nebraska Lutheran 3-0 and took on Exeter-Milligan in the finals.

Exeter-Milligan 3, Hampton 0

The Hampton Hawk faithful left the High Plains gym on Monday thinking about what could have been.

Hampton led 23-17 in the first set and gave up an 8-0 run to the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and in trying to extend the match in the third set led by seven late, but could not finish and lost 25-23.

Exeter-Milligan was strong at the net as they recorded eight blocks in the win with 6-0 freshman Kiley Oldehoeft the team leader with four. Junior Malorie Staskal added three blocks including the match winner and also hammered seven kills.

As good as the Timberwolves were at the net, the Hawks were just as impressive at the service line. They collected 11 aces with three each from Raegan Hansen, Gavin Gilmore and senior Lillian Dose who also tied Exeter-Milligan’s Savana Krupicka in kills with 12.

The Hawks recorded 30 kills in the loss as along with Dose’s 12, Nevaeh Lukassen added seven and Gavin Gilmore six.

Freshman Kaydence Haase had nine winners for the T-Wolves and to go with Krupicka and Staskal.

Hampton had three blocks as Gilmore had one stuff and Sophia Schulze and Dose each had one assist.

High Plains 3, Nebraska Lutheran 0

Seniors Hailey Lindburg and Kenzie Wruble combined for 18 kills and the Storm picked up their 23rd win of the season with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights.

The Knights end their season with a record 7-20.

High Plains finished with 32 kills in the match and along with Lindburg’s 10 and Wruble’s eight, sophomore Courtney Carlstrom added five kills and led the Storm with 22 set assists.

Wruble scooped up a team-high 15 digs; senior Emily Ackerson added 12 and Lindburg was charted with 11.

Nebraska Lutheran 3, Friend 0

The Knights were aggressive the entire game as they pummeled the Bulldog defense with 36 kills in the win. Senior Lilly Otte led the way with 14 and junior Marissa Endorf added 12.

The Knights also benefited by five kills and four aces from junior Kylee Schoen.

The Knights won the first two games easily, but with their season on the line the Friend girls made the Lutheran work in the third game. Friend led 11-7 and also by three late in the set.

The Bulldogs, who only finished with 12 kills, were paced by Kylie Weber with four and two each from Keila Ricenbaw, Ella Archer and Emily Brahmsteadt.

Both teams served up seven aces with Friend being led by Abbie Milton and Ricenbaw with three each.

Both teams were unofficially charted with three blocks each as Otte led the Knights with one ace and one assist.