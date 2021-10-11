High Plains Storm downs Nebraska Lutheran, 86-34

CLARKS – The High Plains Storm only attempted one pass against Nebraska Lutheran on Friday night, but it didn’t matter. The Storm’s rushing attack exploded for 437 yards and 10 touchdowns on 43 carries in an 86-34 romp.

High Plains quarterback Javier Marino did complete his only attempt for 17 yards to Lane Urkoski, but the Storm didn’t have to do much through the air thanks to an electric run game.

Urkoski racked up nearly 200 rushing yards, instead settling for 198 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries. Marino added 16 carries for 166 yards and four scores, sophomore Gavin Morris carried the ball seven times for 80 yards and a touchdown and junior Mario Lesiak added a three-yard touchdown on his lone carry.

Nebraska Lutheran, meanwhile, ran the ball just seven times for 54 yards. The Knights did move the ball through the air, as junior quarterback Trey Richert completed 31 of 61 passes for 359 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Senior wideout Aaron Koepsell caught seven passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns and finished as the game’s leading receiver.

Defensively, High Plains forced five turnovers. Lesiak receovered a fumble and intercepted a pass, while Morris, Wyatt Urkoski and Gage Friesen also notched interceptions; Friesen returned his for a pick-six.