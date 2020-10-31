High Plains Storm battles, but BDS prevails

HAMPTON-The first two sets in the D1-2 District final went to the BDS Eagles both by the final score of 25-22.
But despite being down 2-0 the High Plains Storm never stopped battling and with the third set win of 25-20 over the High Plains players and their fans started to believe.
BDS (28-3) was able to pick up the win as they won the fourth set 25-20 and advanced to the Nebraska State D1 Volleyball Tournament starting on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
After cutting the BDS lead to 2-1, High Plains fell behind 12-10 and then 16-12, but the fight in the Storm never wavered as they battled back to tie the game at 16-16.
That prompted a time out by BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs.
Her team responded to open the lead to 22-18 and eventually the Eagles put the Storm away with the five-point win in the fourth set.
In the team’s only meeting this season, BDS defeated High Plains 2-0 at the Lawrence-Nelson triangular back on October 15.
The Storm in the third set jumped to a 10-4 lead and while the Eagles battled back to trim the margin to two points at one time, the High Plains girls got the big kills when they were needed from seniors Brianna Wilshusen and Brooke Bannister, while sophomore Kenzie Wruble also chipped in with the offense.
BDS trimmed the Storm lead to 12-10, but High Plains went on 6-2 run to open the margin to 18-12.
The lead grew to six points and High Plains was right back in the match.
Both of the first two sets could have gone either way, but the Eagles got some big swings from senior Macy Kamler and 5-foot 10 junior Mariah Sliva at opportune times.
High Plains ends the year with a 19-12 record and had three seniors play their final match for the Storm. They were Wilshusen, Bannister and Sarah Person.
