High Plains Storm battles, but BDS prevails

HAMPTON-The first two sets in the D1-2 District final went to the BDS Eagles both by the final score of 25-22.

But despite being down 2-0 the High Plains Storm never stopped battling and with the third set win of 25-20 over the High Plains players and their fans started to believe.

BDS (28-3) was able to pick up the win as they won the fourth set 25-20 and advanced to the Nebraska State D1 Volleyball Tournament starting on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

After cutting the BDS lead to 2-1, High Plains fell behind 12-10 and then 16-12, but the fight in the Storm never wavered as they battled back to tie the game at 16-16.

That prompted a time out by BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs.

Her team responded to open the lead to 22-18 and eventually the Eagles put the Storm away with the five-point win in the fourth set.

In the team’s only meeting this season, BDS defeated High Plains 2-0 at the Lawrence-Nelson triangular back on October 15.