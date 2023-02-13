OXFORD – The High Plains Storm put seven wrestlers on the mat this weekend at the D-2 District wrestling meet at Southern Valley High School in Oxford, and five punched their ticket to Omaha starting this Thursday.

The district team title went to Anselmo-Merna with 159 points, second was Twin Loup with 126, third was GACC with 119, High Plains was fourth with 118.5 and rounding out the top five was Hi-Line with 117.

The Storm had two district champions. Levi Russell at 106 pounds and rated No. 7 in the NEwrestle rankings defeated No. 6 Abraham Lopez of GACC by pin in 3:35. Russell will take a record of 34-9 to state.

At 126 pounds, sophomore Gage Friesen improved to 36-16 as he defeated No. 7 Jaxon Smith of Elm Creek in the championship match by pin at 5:41.

Two other wrestlers made it to the finals, but both lost in the championship match to the No. 1 rated wrestler in the state.

At 160, No. 3 rated Wyatt Urkoski lost a 7-3 decision to Axtell’s Taaron Lavicky and at 132, Lance Russell (17-8) was pinned by Kenesaw’s Nickolas Kuehn (47-0) in 3:16.

The fifth qualifier was Hudson Urkoski who lost in the semifinals at 113 pounds to No. Sebastian Sauceda of Shelton, but bounced back in the consolation semifinals to defeat Chase Beiler of Hi-Line and earn a spot in the Class D 113-pound field.

The Class D portion of the meet will get underway at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Top 10

Team scoring-1.Anselmo-Merna 159; 2.Twin Loup 126; 3.Guardian Angels Central Catholic 119; 4.High Plains 118.5; 5.Hi-Line 117; 6.Burwell 106; 7.Southern Valley 89; 8.North Central 89; 9.Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 78; 10.Axtell 63.5.